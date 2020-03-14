LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
No diplomatic functions for now
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - March 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Diplomatic receptions and other activities organized by various embassies in Metro Manila this month have been postponed due to the rising number of people infected by coronavirus in the country.

In a media advisory, the embassy of Switzerland has canceled Ambassador Alain Gaschen’s breakfast meeting with journalists set on March 24 “due to the current situation.”

The Australian embassy also postponed its annual journalists’ reception on March 26 at the ambassador’s residence “in view of developments around COVID-19 in the country and the advice of government health officials.”

The embassy of Bangladesh also postponed its national day reception scheduled on March 26.

Israel embassy’s film festival also did not push through last Thursday (March 12) “in light of the concerns around the COVID-19 which has led the Philippine government to declare a state of public health emergency.”  

