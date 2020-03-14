COVID-19 cases rise to 64

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded 12 new positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), raising the total number of cases in the country to 64.

Based on DOH data, four of the new cases are Filipinos while the nationality of the rest is being validated. Their ages ranged from 27 to 79 years old, eight males and four females.

There is no new fatality and the number of deaths remained at five.

According to DOH, Mandaluyong City, Pasig City, Rizal and Manila had one case each while Makati City accounted for two cases. The residence of the others is still being verified.

Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda said yesterday that a 33-year-old driver of ride-hailing platform Grab was reported to be first confirmed COVID-19 patient in the province.

Pineda said the driver was brought to a hospital in Metro Manila after he was examined in a local hospital and was found to be manifesting symptoms of the virus.

He said family members of the driver informed health officials that as Grab driver, he had been plying routes within Clark freeport and other parts of Pampanga.

Pineda also learned that the driver had a history of tuberculosis and hypertension.

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said they deployed surveillance teams, in coordination with the concerned local government units, to do contact tracing of people who could have interacted with the patients.

“We continually ask the public to cooperate and help us in the investigation and contact tracing activities. Please contact DOH and call the designated hotline at (02) 8-651-7800 local 1149-1150 for any new leads,” he noted.

Duque has reiterated the DOH’s call for “everyone to please stop hoarding basic commodities, particularly hygiene and sanitation products.”

“It does not help us fight off COVID-19. Realize that when you hoard, you are being part of the problem by denying the rest of your fellowmen the means to protect themselves,” he added.

This as Duque has expressed support to President Duterte’s proclamation to immediately activate Code Red Level 2, the highest level of national response management.

Of the 64 cases, 54 are still admitted while two have been discharged.

The fatalities are the 44-year-old Chinese national from Wuhan, China who is known to be PH2; a 67-year-old Filipino woman (PH35) who got the virus from her husband; PH5 or the 62-year-old Filipino man who triggered the local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

PH5 had infected his 59-year-old Filipino wife (PH6) who also died, while the 5th fatality was an 88-year-old Filipino man (PH37).

Two Filipinos were reported to be among the 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates, according to the Arab country’s Ministry of Health.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has yet to confirm the report.

The new COVID-19 cases were already in quarantine being monitored and are in stable condition as of Thursday. – With Helen Flores, Ding Cervantes