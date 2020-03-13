Binay: LGUs should look into using hostels as temporary quarantine facilities

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Nancy Binay on Thursday said local government units should look into converting hostels to temporary quarantine centers for persons under monitoring for COVID-19.

“It’s only a matter of time when LGUs will be overwhelmed with many COVID-related concerns. Perhaps, they can explore and study the possibility of engaging local hotels and establishments of similar nature and convert them as temporary quarantine centers,” Binay said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Department of Health said there are 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Binay said that LGUs “need to anticipate the unlikeliness of the situation,” noting that hospitals have limited bed capacity.

“It is for the best interest to have a designated quarantine center in order to isolate patients from the rest of the population,” she added.

She noted that Tabaco City in Albay repurposed a hotel for quarantine center.

"As a precautionary and preventive measure, LGUs may lead the creation of strategies to proactively respond to a public health emergency. Kailangan ng preemptive response--and having a controlled clearing house ensures the public that the government is on top of the situation," Binay added.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte confirmed early Thursday morning a fifth case in her city.

She told the 26-year-old resident of Brgy. KL went to two hospitals. The first hospital told him it was Dengue, while the second hospital told him it may be a case of COVID-19, but he was told to go home as there was no space left at the facility.

Belmonte told DZMM that the local government is looking into converting “buildings that are yet to be inaugurated, ready of occupancy but empty” as temporary quarantine zone.”