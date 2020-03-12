Two Filipinos in Hong Kong recover from COVID-19 — consulate

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipinos in Hong Kong recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said.

"The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong is pleased to inform that two more Filipinos were specified COVID-19 free and discharged from the hospital today," the statement released Thursday afternoon read.

The consulate also said two more Filipinos who are COVID-19 confirmed cases are in hospital isolation.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines

Two other Filipinos who had close contacts with COVID-19 positive individuals are in quarantine.

“This brings the total Filipinos under quarantine to six. All healthy and remain asymptomatic,” the Consulate added.

It also stressed that necessary assistance are extended to them.

The consulate had confirmed at least five Filipinos in Hong Kong who tested positive on the novel coronavirus disease. The first Filipino who contracted the virus recovered and was discharged from hospital on March 6.

Some 230,000 Filipinos work in Hong Kong, a financial hub battered by months of political unrest and now a growing outbreak.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration last week issued a memorandym circular to recruitment agencies for workers to Hong Kong and Macau, directing them to monitor and immediately report if any of the OFWs they have deployed are infected with COVID-19. — Kristine Joy Patag