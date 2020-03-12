Lower courts remain open, to implement sanitation guidelines amid COVID-19 threat

MANILA, Philippines — Courts across the country remain open amid the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, but Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta directed lower courts to implement guidelines amid the disease's threat.

Addressing judges and personnel of first- and second-level courts, Peralta said: "While the health and welfare of everyone is primordial, we, as public servants, have a mandate to perform."

He has, however, issued directives to Municipal, Metropolitan and Regional Trial Court through Administrative Circular No. 26-2020.

They were told to “reset unessential meetings and gatherings.”

The chief justice also said that “only those with official business in the courts may be allowed entry to halls of justice and court rooms.”

“All those entering the halls of justice must be subjected to a no-contact thermal scanning, and those found to be suffering from fever, flu, colds, and cough shall be prevented from entering,” he added.

Peralta said that judges may tap their respective Extraordinary Miscellaneous Expense Allowances for buying no-contact thermal scanners and disinfectants, which can be reimbursed.

Those who will visit the courts will be required to fill out a declaration form which require answers, among others, on travel history internationally and locally, and on current health disposition.

The chief justice also ordered the constant sanitation of frequently used areas and fixtures such as elevator buttons, switches, toilet bowls.

He added: “Those required to go on mandatory quarantine and those availing of voluntary quarantine shall be covered by the guidelines and procedure provided in the Civil Service Commission Memorandum Circular No. 5, s. 2020 for the availment of leave privileges for absences incurred.”

Executive and presiding judges were also told to monitor the condition of their staff and immediately report to their respective deputy or assistant court administrator any developments.

“Everyone must exercise caution and prudence in sharing, forwarding, or disseminating unverified or inaccurate news regarding the spread of the COVID-19 disease which only tend to cause unnecessary fear and panic,” Peralta added.

SC employees absences

In a separate order, Peralta meanwhile said that SC employees who feel sick must immediately inform their supervisor. They will only report back to work after three to five days, as applicable, and they were cleared to being fit to work.

The chief justice also said these absences due to sickness “and after they are cleared as being fit to report back to work” shall be charged from their sick leaves.

Meanwhile, absences due to self-quarantine in their homes, “shall not be deducted from their earned sick leaves,” Peralta said. The chief justice said the Civil Service Commission on leave privileges contained in its Memorandum Circular No. 05, 2020, which discussed guidelines on use of leave credits for quarantine, will be followed.