Lower courts remain open, to implement sanitation guidelines amid COVID-19 threat
Kristine Joy Patag
(Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 5:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — Courts across the country remain open amid the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, but Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta directed lower courts to implement guidelines amid the disease's threat.
Addressing judges and personnel of first- and second-level courts, Peralta said: "While the health and welfare of everyone is primordial, we, as public servants, have a mandate to perform."
He has, however, issued directives to Municipal, Metropolitan and Regional Trial Court through Administrative Circular No. 26-2020.
They were told to “reset unessential meetings and gatherings.”
The chief justice also said that “only those with official business in the courts may be allowed entry to halls of justice and court rooms.”
“All those entering the halls of justice must be subjected to a no-contact thermal scanning, and those found to be suffering from fever, flu, colds, and cough shall be prevented from entering,” he added.
Peralta said that judges may tap their respective Extraordinary Miscellaneous Expense Allowances for buying no-contact thermal scanners and disinfectants, which can be reimbursed.
Those who will visit the courts will be required to fill out a declaration form which require answers, among others, on travel history internationally and locally, and on current health disposition.
The chief justice also ordered the constant sanitation of frequently used areas and fixtures such as elevator buttons, switches, toilet bowls.
FOLLOW: LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines
He added: “Those required to go on mandatory quarantine and those availing of voluntary quarantine shall be covered by the guidelines and procedure provided in the Civil Service Commission Memorandum Circular No. 5, s. 2020 for the availment of leave privileges for absences incurred.”
Executive and presiding judges were also told to monitor the condition of their staff and immediately report to their respective deputy or assistant court administrator any developments.
“Everyone must exercise caution and prudence in sharing, forwarding, or disseminating unverified or inaccurate news regarding the spread of the COVID-19 disease which only tend to cause unnecessary fear and panic,” Peralta added.
SC employees absences
In a separate order, Peralta meanwhile said that SC employees who feel sick must immediately inform their supervisor. They will only report back to work after three to five days, as applicable, and they were cleared to being fit to work.
The chief justice also said these absences due to sickness “and after they are cleared as being fit to report back to work” shall be charged from their sick leaves.
Meanwhile, absences due to self-quarantine in their homes, “shall not be deducted from their earned sick leaves,” Peralta said. The chief justice said the Civil Service Commission on leave privileges contained in its Memorandum Circular No. 05, 2020, which discussed guidelines on use of leave credits for quarantine, will be followed.
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 12, 2020 - 5:42pm
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
March 12, 2020 - 5:42pm
The Department of Health has reported three more confirmed COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 52.
The new cases will be designated PH 50-52 as the DOH does not disclose the names of patients to protect their identities.
The DOH and its surveillance teams are conducting information-gathering and contact-tracing activities on the new cases, it also says.
March 12, 2020 - 5:38pm
The province of Batanes is restricting entry of foreign and local tourists and those who are not official residents from March 16 to April 16 over fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus on the tiny islands.
In an advisory, the provincial government says only those who have documentary proof of residence, employment or lawful purpose can be allowed to enter.
Provincial authorities are also requiring everyone to carry documents showing their travel history and medical profiles. Read live updates here.
March 12, 2020 - 3:04pm
Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia and the entire staff of the National Economic and Development Authority "are taking the necessary precautions and risk management measures" against the possible spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), NEDA says in a release.
Pernia is on self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, although NEDA says "he had no close contact with a person who tested psoitive for COVID-19 even though they were in the same meeting."
Work at the NEDA Central Office is suspended until March 13 for disinfection and sanitation of the office.
March 12, 2020 - 3:00pm
False information on the novel coronavirus seems to be spreading faster than the virus itself. The Philippine National Police is countering rumors that it has ordered to lock down Metro Manila where most of the confirmed COVID-19 cases are.
"It is only the NDRRMC that can issue such an order to address the current public health emergency," police spokesperson Benigno Durana tells reporters.
Despite this, the PNP is preparing to address any contingency, Durana says.
March 12, 2020 - 2:59pm
Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force agreed on measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The plan will be brought up for the president's approval as early as later today. It will then be announced to the public.
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo says in a statement that the measures were proposed by a technical committee led by Dr. Edsel Salvana, an infectious diseases expert.