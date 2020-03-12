Three Filipino workers in Singapore infected with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Three more Filipino workers were diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Singapore, the country’s Ministry of Health said.
This brings to six the number of Filipino COVID-19 patients in the city state.
Singapore’s Ministry of Health said the three recently visited the Philippines.
One of the Filipinos—identified as Case 178—is classified as an imported case. The 37-year-old male was in the Philippines from February 11 to 19 and again from February 23 to March 2 “to visit a relative with pneumonia who has since passed on.”
He tested positive for the new coronavirus on Wednesday morning and is currently being treated in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).
His Filipino family member in the city state, a 34-year-old staff nurse at NTFGH, was also diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease. The Filipina, identified as Case 167, was in the Philippines from February 11 to 17.
The Ministry of Health said she had been at work prior to hospital admission.
The third of the recently confirmed cases is a 42-year-old Filipina. She went to the Philippines on February 27 and stayed here until March 2.
She was found to have COVID-19 infection on Thursday morning.
The number of cases in Singapore stood at 178. Of the figure, 96 have fully recovered from the infection.
The virus has spread to over 100 countries and territories with more than 124,000 cases of infection. The global death toll reached 4,500 on Thursday.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The number of fresh infections at the epicenter of China's coronavirus epidemic dropped to a new low on Thursday but the country imported more cases from abroad.
Another 11 people died, the lowest daily increase since late January, bringing the toll in China to 3,169 deaths, according to the National Health Commission. — AFP
The National Basketball Association suspends the season amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Several government agencies such as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Department of Finance and the National Economic and Development Authority will be shuttered temporarily to disinfect the premises.
El Salvador will ban entry to all foreigners for a period of 21 days in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Central American country's president announced Wednesday.
President Nayib Bukele said on state television that immigration authorities would prohibit entry "of any foreigner who is not a resident or diplomat in Salvadoran territory."
Bukele made clear, however, that Salvadorans arriving from countries where coronavirus has been declared would have to be quarantined for 30 days.
The president also announced the suspension of school and university classes for 21 days, as well as the prohibition of gatherings of more than 500 people.
El Salvador is among a handful of Latin American countries yet to declare a confirmed case of the coronavirus. — AFP
