Three Filipino workers in Singapore infected with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Three more Filipino workers were diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Singapore, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

This brings to six the number of Filipino COVID-19 patients in the city state.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health said the three recently visited the Philippines.

One of the Filipinos—identified as Case 178—is classified as an imported case. The 37-year-old male was in the Philippines from February 11 to 19 and again from February 23 to March 2 “to visit a relative with pneumonia who has since passed on.”

He tested positive for the new coronavirus on Wednesday morning and is currently being treated in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).

His Filipino family member in the city state, a 34-year-old staff nurse at NTFGH, was also diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease. The Filipina, identified as Case 167, was in the Philippines from February 11 to 17.

The Ministry of Health said she had been at work prior to hospital admission.

The third of the recently confirmed cases is a 42-year-old Filipina. She went to the Philippines on February 27 and stayed here until March 2.

She was found to have COVID-19 infection on Thursday morning.

The number of cases in Singapore stood at 178. Of the figure, 96 have fully recovered from the infection.

The virus has spread to over 100 countries and territories with more than 124,000 cases of infection. The global death toll reached 4,500 on Thursday.

