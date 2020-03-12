LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“In light of the recent developments and after careful review of the situation concerning the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will not proceed to Boracay island (today), as earlier scheduled,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said last night.
King Rodriguez/Presidential Photo/File
Duterte defers Boracay visit amid COVID fears
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - March 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has postponed his scheduled visit to Boracay island today.

“In light of the recent developments and after careful review of the situation concerning the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will not proceed to Boracay island (today), as earlier scheduled,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said last night.

“The visit of the President is moved to a later date,” Panelo added.

Duterte was earlier scheduled to meeting with the Boracay Interagency Task Force (BIATF) to tackle programs to further protect the world-class resort island and spur tourism.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat yesterday confirmed the President’s meeting in Boracay amid COVID-19 fears among travelers.

Duterte was expected to discuss with the BIATF, led by the Departments of Tourism (DOT), Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the rehabilitation and upkeep of Boracay.

Duterte’s visit would have been the first since the island reopened in October 2018, after a six-month shutdown to fix its infrastructure and facilities, demolish illegal structures that ruin the environment and undergo a cleanup and rehabilitation.

So far, 394 lodging establishments in Boracay have reopened, offering over 14,000 rooms, according to DOT data released last Feb. 28.

Puyat said the President was also scheduled to talk to tourism stakeholders representing airlines, hotels, resorts and tour operators and persuade them to offer marked-down rates to attract more domestic tourists.

It is his way of supporting the DOT’s effort to entice Filipinos to visit the country’s tourist spots amid the growing fear of traveling because of the COVID-19 scare, according to the tourism chief.

He was also scheduled to visit other famous tourist spots like Bohol and Cebu “to show that it’s safe (to travel),” Puyat said.

The DOT has been encouraging local travel by crowdsourcing and posting of videos made by netizens using social media application TikTok on its Facebook page to mitigate the effects of the threat of COVID-19 on the tourism industry.

Since the outbreak, there has been a plunge in tourist arrivals, particularly from China, Hong Kong and Macau, which is expected to result in billions of pesos in losses in tourism revenue.

Last week, Puyat announced it would allot P6 billion “to spur domestic tourism” amid the threat of the virus.

Of the amount, P85 million would be spent for tourism businesses and stakeholders to comply with government protocol in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

“The DOT’s manpower development office will tweak its Filipino Brand of Service module to include points on how to handle guests for COVID-19 and response,” the DOT said.?This will include integration of Department of Health (DOH) guidelines in all training.

“The DOT defers to the DOH as lead agency of the Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, for decisions and announcements pertaining to the COVID-19 concerns,” it added. – With Ghio Ong, Catherine Talavera

BORACAY DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Invoking arbitral award, Philippines rejects Malaysian, Chinese claims in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 12 hours ago
The Philippines also rejected Malaysia's claim as it overlaps with the country's claims over the Kalayaan Island Group and...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 3 more foreigners with travel history to Philippines caught new coronavirus
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
At a briefing with the House committee on health, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said foreign nationals from Japan, Singapore...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(6th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
2 hours ago
Headlines
Tips to protect yourself and to fight the spread of COVID-19
By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
International agencies such as the World Health Organization have listed preventive measures that the public can practice...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says POGOs are 'clean'
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
Despite the illegal activities tied to Chinese gambling entities, President Rodrigo Duterte believes that Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Local COVID-19 patient dies; total cases hit 49
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Sixteen more confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 have emerged, bringing to 49 the total number of cases, with one...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Cabinet men, senators, Isko on self-quarantine
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
As the number of local 2019 coronavirus disease cases continued to rise, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and Senators Sherwin...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DTI: Enough supply of essential items
1 hour ago
Malacañang is discouraging the public from resorting to panic buying of food items and hygiene products in the wake...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PBA cancels games; Wack-Wack golf closed
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Basketball Association has ordered the suspension of play in the just-inaugurated Season 45 Philippine Cup,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Robredo urges employers to consider work-from-home scheme
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has appealed to the government and the private sector to consider implementing a work-from-home...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with