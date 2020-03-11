LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Students of the Araullo High School in Ermita, Manila attend their first class during the opening of the new school year on June 3, 2019
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File photo
LIST: Class suspensions outside NCR
(Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) count has been steadily rising throughout the past week, doubling from 10 confirmed cases to 20 and eventually hitting 33 patients in the Philippines.

In response, the Department of Health (DOH) raised the alert level of the outbreak to Code Red sublevel 1, which means there is anticipation of “possible sustained community transmission” of the disease, while President Rodrigo Duterte declared a nationwide state of public health emergency as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise. 

Class suspensions throughout the nation's capital were also prompted while workplaces rolled out work from home schedules for employees. 

As the new pathogen continues its spread, here's a running list of class suspensions outside of NCR. 

Calabarzon

  • Cavite - Classes are suspended for all levels from March 10-14.
  • San Mateo, Rizal - Until March 13
  • Rodriguez, Rizal - all levels, public and private from March 12-13

Central Luzon

  • Angeles City, Pampanga - all levels, government work until March 13
  • Bocaue, Bulacan - Until March 13

Ilocos Region

  • Lingayen, Pangasinan - Until March 13
  • Mangatarem, Pangasinan - until March 13

Eastern Visayas

  • Biliran Province State University March 12-15, 2020

Franco Luna with report from Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

WALANG PASOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines jump to 33
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
The virus has spread to over 100 countries and territories with more than 110,000 cases of infection. The death toll reached...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte calls on Fil-Ams to vote for Trump
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Filipino-Americans should support the reelection of US President Donald Trump, President Duterte said in a televised press...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace eyes four-day workweek, flexi-work
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
Malacañang is looking at allowing government workers to have a four-day workweek and flexi-work arrangements as part...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
4 days ago
Headlines
House OKs 100% foreign ownership in power, transport and communications
21 hours ago
"This narrow definition of public utilities seeks to bypass the current Constitutional limits on foreign ownership of public...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
49 minutes ago
PhilHealth to shoulder testing costs for COVID-19
49 minutes ago
“Given this, the last thing we want is for our citizens to worry about medical costs and expenses. Their only concern...
Headlines
fbfb
54 minutes ago
Duterte to meet inter-agency task force, tourism stakeholders in Boracay
By Rosette Adel | 54 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is set to meet the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force and tourism stakeholders on the country's top...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOH: 3 more foreigners with travel history to Philippines caught new coronavirus
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
At a briefing with the House committee on health, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said foreign nationals from Japan, Singapore...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Invoking arbitral award, Philippines rejects Malaysian, Chinese claims in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
The Philippines also rejected Malaysia's claim as it overlaps with the country's claims over the Kalayaan Island Group and...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
7 of 33 coronavirus patients are from San Juan City
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The Department of Health and Mayor Francis Zamora revealed in two separate occasions on Wednesday that seven of the country’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with