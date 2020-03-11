LIST: Class suspensions outside NCR

MANILA, Philippines — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) count has been steadily rising throughout the past week, doubling from 10 confirmed cases to 20 and eventually hitting 33 patients in the Philippines.

In response, the Department of Health (DOH) raised the alert level of the outbreak to Code Red sublevel 1, which means there is anticipation of “possible sustained community transmission” of the disease, while President Rodrigo Duterte declared a nationwide state of public health emergency as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise.

Class suspensions throughout the nation's capital were also prompted while workplaces rolled out work from home schedules for employees.

As the new pathogen continues its spread, here's a running list of class suspensions outside of NCR.

Calabarzon

Cavite - Classes are suspended for all levels from March 10-14.

San Mateo, Rizal - Until March 13

Rodriguez, Rizal - all levels, public and private from March 12-13

Central Luzon

Angeles City, Pampanga - all levels, government work until March 13

Bocaue, Bulacan - Until March 13

Ilocos Region

Lingayen, Pangasinan - Until March 13

Mangatarem, Pangasinan - until March 13

Eastern Visayas

Biliran Province State University March 12-15, 2020

— Franco Luna with report from Kristine Daguno-Bersamina