A member of cabin crew wearing a face mask as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus walks under an illuminated display that reads 'Together We Fight the Virus' in the baggage reclaim hall at Chek Lap Kok International Airport in Hong Kong early on March 9, 2020.
AFP/Anthony WALLACE
DFA: Fifth Filipino worker infected with COVID-19 in Hong Kong
(Philstar.com) - March 10, 2020 - 9:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday night announced that another Filipino worker contracted the coronavirus disease in Hong Kong.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Brigido Dulay said the information came from the Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong.

"The worker, who is asymptomatic, is currently confined in a HK quarantine facility," Dulay wrote in a tweet.

No other details about the fifth worker who has been infected by the potentially deadly virus in the financial hub have been made public.

Some 230,000 Filipinos work in Hong Kong, a financial hub battered by months of political unrest and now a growing outbreak.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration last week issued a memorandym circular to recruitment agencies for workers to Hong Kong and Macau, directing them to monitor and immediately report if any of the OFWs they have deployed are infected with COVID-19. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

