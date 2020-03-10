LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Response team for COVID-19 patients are in place at the Quezon City General Hospital as the number of patients in Quezon City rises.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DOH flags posts, messages listing fake 'red zone areas' for COVID-19
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2020 - 5:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday said there is no truth circulating messages spreading false information about supposedly identified local "red zone areas" during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“DOH assures the public that all relevant information regarding the COVID-19 will be announced,” the department said in an alert posted on social media.

RELATED: LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines

The false information being spread on social media and through messaging apps listed Greenhills and Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan, Avida Tower in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig and Filinvest in Cainta as "red zone areas", even citing the Health department.

"Everyone in close proximity to the Red Zone areas are required to limit movement to prevent getting infection and or cause further spread of the virus,” the questionable post reads.

Aside from press briefings covered by the media, the Department of Health releases official information through its website, and its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines

