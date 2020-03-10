DOH flags posts, messages listing fake 'red zone areas' for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday said there is no truth circulating messages spreading false information about supposedly identified local "red zone areas" during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“DOH assures the public that all relevant information regarding the COVID-19 will be announced,” the department said in an alert posted on social media.

The false information being spread on social media and through messaging apps listed Greenhills and Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan, Avida Tower in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig and Filinvest in Cainta as "red zone areas", even citing the Health department.

"Everyone in close proximity to the Red Zone areas are required to limit movement to prevent getting infection and or cause further spread of the virus,” the questionable post reads.

Aside from press briefings covered by the media, the Department of Health releases official information through its website, and its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

