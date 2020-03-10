3 of 24 COVID-19 patients are from Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Three of the country’s 24 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease are residents of Quezon City, Mayor Joy Belmonte said Tuesday.
The first patient from the city is a 57-year-old male who lives in
In an interview on radio
Quezon City’s second case is a 34-year-old male, who lives in a condominium in the Timog-Tomas Morato area, the mayor said.
She added that the Quezon City Health Department has already supervised disinfection activities inside the building where he
The third COVID-19 patient is a 52-year-old male from Project 6 who had a travel history to Switzerland. Belmonte said health officials are still trying to locate his exact address.
Some 2.9 million people live in Quezon City, making it the most populous city in the capital region.
No students in malls
Belmonte also said that malls in the city are “strictly forbidden” from letting the students inside the establishments, following the instruction of President Rodrigo Duterte to ensure that they are doing
The chief executive suspended classes in all
“PNP
The Philippines has so far reported 24 cases of COVID-19, with most
The virus has spread to over 100 countries and territories with
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The House committee on appropriations approves a P1.6-billion supplemental budget for the Department of Health to combat the new coronavirus.
Only P1.65 billion is available in the National Treasury as excess funds, which means that the DOH would have to source other funds from its own savings, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
Mongolia bars anyone from entering or leaving its cities for six days after the country reported its first coronavirus case — a French energy company employee who flew in from Moscow.
"The capital Ulaanbaatar and all province centres
US Vice President Mike Pence says he was unaware if
"I honestly don't know the answer to the question, but we'll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician
"
US President Donald Trump praises his administration's efforts at dealing with the novel coronavirus but said that the disease had "blindsided the world."
The US "has a great economy, but this blindsided the world and I think we've handled it very well," he tells reporters. — AFP
It was President Rodrigo Duterte this time who announced new confirmed cases of the 2019 coronavirus disease in the Philippines, bringing the number to 24.
He also suspended classes in Metro Manila until March 14 to observe the supposed period the virus remains alive on surfaces and be passed on to a human carrier.
