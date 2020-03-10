3 of 24 COVID-19 patients are from Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Three of the country’s 24 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease are residents of Quezon City, Mayor Joy Belmonte said Tuesday.

The first patient from the city is a 57-year-old male who lives in Baler Street in District 1. The man had no recent travel history but he had visitors from Davao, China and the United States.

In an interview on radio dz MM , Belmonte said the authorities have quarantined his family and none of the household members have shown symptoms of the illness.

Quezon City’s second case is a 34-year-old male, who lives in a condominium in the Timog-Tomas Morato area, the mayor said.

She added that the Quezon City Health Department has already supervised disinfection activities inside the building where he resided and will begin tracing the contacts of the patients today.

The third COVID-19 patient is a 52-year-old male from Project 6 who had a travel history to Switzerland. Belmonte said health officials are still trying to locate his exact address.

Some 2.9 million people live in Quezon City, making it the most populous city in the capital region.

No students in malls

Belmonte also said that malls in the city are “strictly forbidden” from letting the students inside the establishments, following the instruction of President Rodrigo Duterte to ensure that they are doing school work at home.

The chief executive suspended classes in all levela in Metro Manila from March 10 to 14 on the same day he declared a state of public health emergency.

“PNP is expected to assist in making sure truants are brought back to their homes,” Belmonte said.

Local government agencies and barangays within the city are also barred from organizing big gatherings and assemblies.

The Philippines has so far reported 24 cases of COVID-19, with most of the cases detected only in the last four days.