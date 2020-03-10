LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
QCDRRMO responders check the temperature of visitors and employees as they enter the Quezon City Hall.
Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council
3 of 24 COVID-19 patients are from Quezon City
(Philstar.com) - March 10, 2020 - 10:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Three of the country’s 24 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease are residents of Quezon City, Mayor Joy Belmonte said Tuesday.

The first patient from the city is a 57-year-old male who lives in Baler Street in District 1. The man had no recent travel history but he had visitors from Davao, China and the United States.

In an interview on radio dzMM, Belmonte said the authorities have quarantined his family and none of the household members have shown symptoms of the illness.

LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 

Quezon City’s second case is a 34-year-old male, who lives in a condominium in the Timog-Tomas Morato area, the mayor said.

She added that the Quezon City Health Department has already supervised disinfection activities inside the building where he resided and will begin tracing the contacts of the patients today.

The third COVID-19 patient is a 52-year-old male from Project 6 who had a travel history to Switzerland. Belmonte said health officials are still trying to locate his exact address.

Some 2.9 million people live in Quezon City, making it the most populous city in the capital region.

No students in malls

Belmonte also said that malls in the city are “strictly forbidden” from letting the students inside the establishments, following the instruction of President Rodrigo Duterte to ensure that they are doing school work at home.

The chief executive suspended classes in all levela in Metro Manila from March 10 to 14 on the same day he declared a state of public health emergency.

“PNP is expected to assist in making sure truants are brought back to their homes,” Belmonte said.

Local government agencies and barangays within the city are also barred from organizing big gatherings and assemblies.

The Philippines has so far reported 24 cases of COVID-19, with most of the cases detected only in the last four days.

The virus has spread to over 100 countries and territories with more than 110,000 cases of infection. The death toll reached 4,011 on Tuesday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

LATEST UPDATE: March 10, 2020 - 10:59am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 10, 2020 - 10:59am

The House committee on appropriations approves a P1.6-billion supplemental budget for the Department of Health to combat the new coronavirus.

Only P1.65 billion is available in the National Treasury as excess funds, which means that the DOH would have to source other funds from its own savings, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

March 10, 2020 - 10:45am

Mongolia bars anyone from entering or leaving its cities for six days after the country reported its first coronavirus case — a French energy company employee who flew in from Moscow.

"The capital Ulaanbaatar and all province centres are quarantined until March 16 to curb the outbreak," Deputy Prime Minister Enkhtuvshin Ulziisaikhan said at a press conference. — AFP

March 10, 2020 - 8:50am

US Vice President Mike Pence says he was unaware if Donald Trump had been tested for the novel coronavirus after it emerged that several lawmakers were exposed to the virus before meeting the president.

"I honestly don't know the answer to the question, but we'll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician very quickly," Pence tells reporters.

"I have not been tested for the coronavirus," Pence says in response to an earlier question. — AFP

March 10, 2020 - 8:49am

US President Donald Trump praises his administration's efforts at dealing with the novel coronavirus but said that the disease had "blindsided the world."

The US "has a great economy, but this blindsided the world and I think we've handled it very well," he tells reporters. — AFP

March 9, 2020 - 10:18pm

It was President Rodrigo Duterte this time who announced new confirmed cases of the 2019 coronavirus disease in the Philippines, bringing the number to 24.

He also suspended classes in Metro Manila until March 14 to observe the supposed period the virus remains alive on surfaces and be passed on to a human carrier.

