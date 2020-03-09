NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows students in flower-themed costumes performing during the street dancing competition of the 2019 Panagbenga celebration on Session Road in Baguio City.
The STAR/Andy Zapata, File
Baguio City 'completely' cancels Panagbenga as COVID-19 spreads in country
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 7:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — The growing concern over the spread of the new coronavirus prompted the Baguio City government to cancel all events of the ongoing Panagbenga Flower Festival.

“We are completely canceling the Panagbenga,” Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said Monday.

The tourist-favorite city also suspended the operations of the night market along Harrison Road and “pedestrianization” of Session Road every Sunday, which both draw large crowds.

The Cordillera Administrative Region Athletic Association sports meet was also suspended.

Travelers from across the country are expected to flock to Baguio City—dubbed as the “Summer Capital of the Philippines”—as the dry season begins.

Magalong made the announcement after President Rodrigo Duterte placed the country under a state of public health emergency. With the proclamation, all government agencies and local government units are ordered to cooperate and mobilize resources to combat the virus.

The Philippines has so far reported 20 cases of the potentially-deadly illness, with most of the cases detected only in the last four days.

Roughly 110,000 individuals have been infected worldwide and nearly 3,800 have died from the virus that causes COVID-19. 

 

BAGUIO CITY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PANAGBENGA FESTIVAL 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Healthcare groups earlier told Philstar.com that local transmission would make the situation much worse because of the worsening...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
2 days ago
Headlines
Locsin's Twitter locked for tweeting activists are communists who should be shot
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
This means that Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. can still send direct messages to his followers but will not...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 10 as DOH confirms 4 new patients
19 hours ago
(Update 2) Shortly before midnight on Monday, the Department of Health confirmed four additional cases suffering from the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte signs proclamation declaring state of public emergency
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"As much as 80 percent of confirmed cases of COVID-19 are mild." 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Eight UN experts raise concerns on 'red-tagging' of rights workers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“In view of the urgency of the matter, we would appreciate a response on the initial steps taken by [Y]our Excellency’s...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace: Problems were there even before POGOs
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The proliferation of POGOs has been linked to unlawful activities like tax evasion, money laundering, prostitution, bribery,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOH: Call to lock down capital over COVID-19 cases premature
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Albay Rep. Joey Salceda has called for a weeklong lockdown of Metro Manila to contain the spread of COVID-19, saying the government...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
LIST: Places with travel restrictions on Philippines over coronavirus fears
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Roughly 110,000 individuals have been infected worldwide and nearly 3,800 have died from the virus that causes COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Comelec suspends voter's registration March 10-31
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The suspension will start March 10, Jimenez said.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with