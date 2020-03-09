LIST: Places with travel restrictions on Philippines over coronavirus fears

MANILA, Philippines — The growing global spread of the new coronavirus has affected scores of countries and territories, prompting some governments to impose travel restrictions.

Roughly 110,000 individuals have been infected worldwide and nearly 3,800 have died from the virus that causes COVID-19. The vast majority of the cases is in China, where the pathogen first emerged late last year.

The Philippines has so far reported 20 cases of the potentially-deadly illness, with most of the cases detected only in the last four days.

Health authorities raised the alert system over COVID-19 to Code Red Sublevel 1 on Saturday after confirming the first case of local transmission in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed Proclamation 922, declaring a state of public health emergency across the country. With the proclamation, all government agencies and local government units are ordered to cooperate and mobilize resources to combat the virus.

Here are the countries with travel restrictions on COVID-hit nations like the Philippines, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary travel ban on foreign nationals, including Filipinos, with pilgrimage and tourist visas as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the ultra-conservatice kingdom.

The Saudi government also suspended the issuance of tourist visas and entry visas for the purpose of umrah—the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year—and visit to the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

But Filipinos who have visas for employment, work visit, business visit and family visit are still allowed to enter the oil-rich kingdom.

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti government temporarily suspended flights between the Gulf state and six countries dealing with local cases of COVID-19, including the Philippines, for one week beginning March 6.

The entry prohibition covers Filipinos and nationals of the seven other countries, including those who have a “valid residency” in Kuwait or “previous visa.”

Cook Islands

Travelers with travel history in 16 coronavirus-hit countries and territories, including the Philippines, within the past 14 days will be barred from entering the island nation. This travel restriction will be reviewed weekly.

Qatar

Qatar enforced a temporary travel ban on travelers from the Philippines and 13 other countries “to limit the spread of coronavirus.”

“The decision affects all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit and temporary visitors,” it said.

The following countries also suspended implemented sweeping travel restrictions in response to the rapidly spreading virus:

Israel and Palestine

The Palestinian Authority banned the entry of all tourists to the West Bank. The travel restriction covers Bethlehem and Jericho.

The Israeli government also restricted all travels to Bethlehem from Israel.

Nepal

Nepal suspended its visa on arrival privileges for all tourists effective March 7.

Fiji

All cruise ships entering the waters of the island nation will be required to make berth at ports in Suva or Lautoka. All passengers on board would undergo medical and travel history checks.

Seychelles

Any marine vessel will be prohibited from entering the waters of Seychelles if any passenger on board has been to banned countries in the last two weeks. — with report from the Agence France-Presse