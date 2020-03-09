Greenhills shopping center stays open amid COVID-19 fears — San Juan mayor

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Monday said that all public events in the city would be suspended until further notice from the Department of Health (DOH) over fears of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

At a press conference held Monday afternoon, Zamora assured the public that the San Juan Medical Center was also equipped with a medical team ready to tend to any possible patients in the event that any residents of the city are confirmed to be carrying the virus as well .

Possible patients would receive initial treatment at the hospital but would eventually be transferred to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine ( RITM) which is equipped with facilities better suited for patients of the virus, he said.

However, Zamora said that the Greenhills shopping center wasn't ordered to be closed despite the fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 being a regular at a prayer hall nearby.

"Right now there's no San Juan resident with COVID-19," the city mayor assured the public.

" Kahapon kumain ako sa Greenhills. Inikot ko yung buong shopping center perimeter. Pansin na pansin talaga na kakaunti ang tao."

(I ate at Greenhills yesterday. I went around the shopping center's perimeter. It's noticeable how few people there are.)

Zamora also told reporters that the city hall's Women's Month Celebration and flag-raising ceremony were also cancelled along with all public activities until further notice.

Patient #5: 62-year-old Filipino man

After he was confirmed as a carrier of the virus, it was also found that the man had no history of travel outside the Philippines, making him the first local case in the country.

The patient was transferred to the RITM after first receiving care at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan.

Fellow worshippers at the prayer hall have been encouraged to also reach out to the Department of Health, although Zamora has instructed health officials to oversee disinfection operations at the said place of worship.

" Itong prayer room namin sa shopping center, ito ay nandito sa Unimart Parking Building which is separate from the main shopping center area," Zamora asserted.

Asked about the status of the fifth patient — a 62-year-old Filipino man — Health sS cretary Francisco Duque III said the case was "guarded."

"This is a critical case. The elderly individual male has pre -existing medical condition like hypertension, diabetes, among others," Duque said at a press briefing Monday.

"We're doing everything to save the life of this patient, but for critical cases, the time it takes for them to recover is extended . So he will stay in the hospital. Hopefully in the coming days we will see improvements."

"The Department of Health and the City Government of San Juan are now conducting contact tracing to determine whom this patient has been in contact with since he displayed symptoms," Zamora said in a statement on Thursday. — Franco Luna