Greenhills shopping center stays open amid COVID-19 fears — San Juan mayor

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Monday said that
At a press conference held Monday afternoon, Zamora assured the public that the San Juan Medical Center
However, Zamora said that the Greenhills shopping center
READ: San Juan prayer room regularly visited by COVID-19 patient shuttered
"Right now there's no San Juan resident with COVID-19," the city mayor assured the public.
"
LOOK: Light traffic along Greenhills, San Juan City on a Saturday night.— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 8, 2020
Shopping center’s parking, stores are almost empty amid COVID-19 fears. | via @rosette_adel
Read story here: https://t.co/9qHUULmAUH pic
.twitter.com/9rCfhFtJHk
(I ate at Greenhills yesterday. I went around the shopping center's perimeter. It's noticeable how few people there are.)
Zamora also told reporters that the city hall's Women's Month Celebration and flag-raising ceremony
Patient #5: 62-year-old Filipino man
After
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines
"
Asked about the status of the fifth patient — a 62-year-old Filipino man — Health
"This is a critical case. The elderly individual male has
"We're doing everything to save the life of this patient, but for critical cases,
LOOK: After a frequent visitor of a Muslim prayer hall in Brgy. Greenhills tested positive for COVID-19, members of the Muslim community helped disinfect the hall.— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 6, 2020
San Juan City Mayor @franciszamora30 has also temporarily closed down the Muslim Prayer Hall.
???? Felicer Santos pic.twitter.com/ZklMRFrXzg
READ: 'Not a death sentence': DOH says 98% of
"The Department of Health and the City Government of San Juan are now conducting contact tracing to determine whom this patient has been in contact with since he displayed symptoms," Zamora said in a statement on Thursday. — Franco Luna
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
China closed several makeshift hospitals for coronavirus patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort staff went back to work Monday as normality slowly returns to the country after weeks battling the epidemic.
New virus cases in China — which accounts for the vast majority of the more than 100,000 infections worldwide — have declined in recent weeks in a sign the country's unprecedented lockdown measures are working.
The improving situation stands in stark contrast with the growing global spread of the disease that has affected scores of countries and prompted some governments to impose their own draconian measures and quarantines.
China reported 40 new infections nationwide on Monday -- the smallest increase since the country began reporting the data in January. — AFP
The Quezon City government has put the family of a patient who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to keep the virus from spreading, The STAR reports quoting Mayor Joy Belmonte.
The family will be on a 14-day quarantine.
The STAR's Romina Cabrera adds "contact tracing is also being conducted as the COVID-19 patient had visitors from China, US and Davao since December."
President Rodrigo Duterte has officially declared the Philippines under a state of public health emergency, a measure prompted by the confirmation of local transmission of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.
READ: President Duterte signs executive order declaring state of public emergency in relation to COVID-19. | via @xtinamen pic.twitter.com/sQ9pMoATmu— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 9, 2020
According to the declaration, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III "may call upon the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies to provide assistance in addressing the COVID-19 threat."
It is yet unclear what that assistance may be, but the PNP last month expressed readiness to help in contact-tracing, or looking for people that confirmed COVID-19 cases may have come into contact with.
A state of public health emergency allows mandatory quarantines and additional travel restrictions, although these have yet to be announced.
A patient in Quezon City has been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus diseas (COVID-19), Teleradyo DZMM reports quoting QC Mayor Joy Belmonte.
This confirms earlier information that a patient had tested positive in the city's District 1.
The city's first legislative district includes the following barangays:
- Alicia
- Bagong Pag-asa
- Bahay Toro
- Balingasa
- Bungad
- Damar
- Damayan
- Del Monte
- Katipunan
- Lourdes
- Maharlika
- Manresa
- Mariblo
- Masambong
- N.S. Amoranto
- Nayong Kanluran
- Paang Bundok
- Pag-ibig sa Nayon
- Paltok
- Paraiso
- Phil-Am
- Project 6
- Ramon Magsaysay
- Saint Peter
- Salvacion
- San Antonio
- San Isidro Labrador
- San Jose
- Santa Cruz
- Santa Teresita
- Santo Cristo
- Santo Domingo
- Siena
- Talayan
- Vasra
- Veterans Village
- West Triangle
Inmates in four Italian prisons have revolted over new rules introduced to contain the coronavirus outbreak, leaving one prisoner dead and others injured, a prison rights group said Sunday.
Prisoners at jails in Naples Poggioreale in the south, Modena in the north, Frosinone in central Italy and at Alexandria in the northwest had all revolted over measures including a ban on family visits.
Rights group Antigone said an inmate had died at the Modena jail, though the circumstances were not yet clear. — AFP
- Latest
- Trending