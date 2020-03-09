NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
After a frequent visitor of a Muslim prayer hall in Brgy. Greenhills tested positive for COVID-19, members of the Muslim community helped disinfect the hall.
The STAR/Felicer Santos
Greenhills shopping center stays open amid COVID-19 fears — San Juan mayor
(Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Monday said that all public events in the city would be suspended until further notice from the Department of Health (DOH) over fears of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). 

At a press conference held Monday afternoon, Zamora assured the public that the San Juan Medical Center was also equipped with a medical team ready to tend to any possible patients in the event that any residents of the city are confirmed to be carrying the virus as well

Possible patients would receive initial treatment at the hospital but would eventually be transferred to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine(RITM) which is equipped with facilities better suited for patients of the virus, he said. 

However, Zamora said that the Greenhills shopping center wasn't ordered to be closed despite the fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 being a regular at a prayer hall nearby. 

READ: San Juan prayer room regularly visited by COVID-19 patient shuttered

"Right now there's no San Juan resident with COVID-19," the city mayor assured the public. 

"Kahapon kumain ako sa Greenhills. Inikot ko yung buong shopping center perimeter. Pansin na pansin talaga na kakaunti ang tao."

(I ate at Greenhills yesterday. I went around the shopping center's perimeter. It's noticeable how few people there are.)

Zamora also told reporters that the city hall's Women's Month Celebration and flag-raising ceremony were also cancelled along with all public activities until further notice. 

Patient #5: 62-year-old Filipino man

After he was confirmed as a carrier of the virus, it was also found that the man had no history of travel outside the Philippines, making him the first local case in the country.

The patient was transferred to the RITM after first receiving care at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan. 

Fellow worshippers at the prayer hall have been encouraged to also reach out to the Department of Health, although Zamora has instructed health officials to oversee disinfection operations at the said place of worship. 

LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 

"Itong prayer room namin sa shopping center, ito ay nandito sa Unimart Parking Building which is separate from the main shopping center area," Zamora asserted. 

Asked about the status of the fifth patient — a 62-year-old Filipino man — Health sScretary Francisco Duque III said the case was "guarded."

"This is a critical case. The elderly individual male has pre-existing medical condition like hypertension, diabetes, among others," Duque said at a press briefing Monday.

"We're doing everything to save the life of this patient, but for critical cases, the time it takes for them to recover is extended. So he will stay in the hospital. Hopefully in the coming days we will see improvements."

READ: 'Not a death sentence': DOH says 98% of nCoV patients get better

"The Department of Health and the City Government of San Juan are now conducting contact tracing to determine whom this patient has been in contact with since he displayed symptoms," Zamora said in a statement on Thursday. — Franco Luna

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 9, 2020 - 3:46pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 9, 2020 - 3:46pm

China closed several makeshift hospitals for coronavirus patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort staff went back to work Monday as normality slowly returns to the country after weeks battling the epidemic. 

New virus cases in China — which accounts for the vast majority of the more than 100,000 infections worldwide — have declined in recent weeks in a sign the country's unprecedented lockdown measures are working.

The improving situation stands in stark contrast with the growing global spread of the disease that has affected scores of countries and prompted some governments to impose their own draconian measures and quarantines.

China reported 40 new infections nationwide on Monday -- the smallest increase since the country began reporting the data in January. — AFP

March 9, 2020 - 2:22pm

The Quezon City government has put the family of a patient who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to keep the virus from spreading, The STAR reports quoting Mayor Joy Belmonte.

The family will be on a 14-day quarantine. 

The STAR's Romina Cabrera adds "contact tracing is also being conducted as the COVID-19 patient had visitors from China, US and Davao since December."

March 9, 2020 - 11:59am

President Rodrigo Duterte has officially declared the Philippines under a state of public health emergency, a measure prompted by the confirmation of local transmission of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

According to the declaration, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III "may call upon the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies to provide assistance in addressing the COVID-19 threat."

It is yet unclear what that assistance may be, but the PNP last month expressed readiness to help in contact-tracing, or looking for people that confirmed COVID-19 cases may have come into contact with.

A state of public health emergency allows mandatory quarantines and additional travel restrictions, although these have yet to be announced.

March 9, 2020 - 8:57am

A patient in Quezon City has been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus diseas (COVID-19), Teleradyo DZMM reports quoting QC Mayor Joy Belmonte.

This confirms earlier information that a patient had tested positive in the city's District 1. 

The city's first legislative district includes the following barangays:

  • Alicia
  • Bagong Pag-asa
  • Bahay Toro
  • Balingasa
  • Bungad
  • Damar
  • Damayan
  • Del Monte
  • Katipunan
  • Lourdes
  • Maharlika
  • Manresa
  • Mariblo
  • Masambong
  • N.S. Amoranto
  • Nayong Kanluran
  • Paang Bundok
  • Pag-ibig sa Nayon
  • Paltok
  • Paraiso
  • Phil-Am
  • Project 6
  • Ramon Magsaysay
  • Saint Peter
  • Salvacion
  • San Antonio
  • San Isidro Labrador
  • San Jose
  • Santa Cruz
  • Santa Teresita
  • Santo Cristo
  • Santo Domingo
  • Siena
  • Talayan
  • Vasra
  • Veterans Village
  • West Triangle
March 9, 2020 - 8:22am

Inmates in four Italian prisons have revolted over new rules introduced to contain the coronavirus outbreak, leaving one prisoner dead and others injured, a prison rights group said Sunday.

Prisoners at jails in Naples Poggioreale in the south, Modena in the north, Frosinone in central Italy and at Alexandria in the northwest had all revolted over measures including a ban on family visits.

Rights group Antigone said an inmate had died at the Modena jail, though the circumstances were not yet clear. — AFP

