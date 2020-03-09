NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
LIVE: Senate hearing on impact-risk assessment of COVID-19, VFA termination
(Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 10:24am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate committees on Economic Affairs, and Health and Demography are holding a hearing on Monday morning on the government's impact-risk assessment report on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The hearing comes as President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to release an official declaration of a state of public emergency over COVID-19, which has infected 10 confirmed cases in the Philippines so far.

The Department of Health over the weekend said that it has seen local transmission of the disease, a development that prompted raising hospital readiness to Code Red sublevel 1 and recommending the declaration.

The mayors of Quezon City and Manila, both cities in the National Capital Region, have announced, citing DOH information, that their cities have one confirmed COVID-19 case each.

According to the Senate's committee schedule, the committees will also look into the economic effects of the abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement with the US.

Watch the hearing LIVE starting 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020.

