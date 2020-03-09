NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
QCDRRMO personnel check the body temperatures of QC hall employees as a precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus.
Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council
DOH: COVID-19 patient in Quezon City among cases earlier confirmed
(Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 9:36am

MANILA, Philippines — A patient in Quezon City who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is among the COVID-19 cases already confirmed and previously announced by the Department of Health.

Teleradyo DZMM on Monday morning reported that Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte had announced that a patient in the city had tested positive for the virus.  

"That’s already a part of the 10 persons we are talking about," DOH Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

"This QC, this address would be the hospital’s address, and not the address of the person," Vergeire also said.

An unofficial source earlier said that the patient was from the city's District 1.

In early February, Mayor Belmonte inspected the Quezon City Medical Center, Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital and the Novaliches District Hospital to check their readiness to respond to COVID-19 case.

The hospitals had been provided safety equipment and isolation tents, her office said on February 4.

City health officials have also met with private hospitals to discuss safety protocols for handling potential cases.

"Also, the 80 frontline responders and logistics personnel of the QC Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, headed by Mike Marasigan, recently underwent preparedness training on the proper use of personal protective equipment, proper handling of patients, and proper disposal and disinfection of equipment," her office also said.

Marikina has COVID-19 case as well

In a related development, Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro said Monday morning that he received information from the Department of Health late Sunday night that a patient from the city has been confirmed to have COVID-19.

In a video posted by The STAR's Walter Bollozos, Teodoro said he immediately ordered contact tracing and containment measures. He added that the city may implement a quarantine within Monday morning.

Classes in the city have been suspended until Wednesday but Teodoro said he may be constrained to extend the suspension of classes.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines stood at 10 Monday after the DOH reported four new cases.

Out of the confirmed cases in the country, seven are confined, while two have recovered. The country has recorded one fatality—a tourist who had arrived in the Philippines from Wuhan, the city in China that is the epicenter of the outbreak.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. 

