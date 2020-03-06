Gamboa to be discharged from hospital a day after chopper crashed — report

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief, General Archie Gamboa may be discharged from the hospital, a day after the chopper that he and seven others crashed moments after takeoff in Laguna.

An ABS-CBN tweet report quoting acting spokesman Police Major General Benigno Durana, PNP acting spokesperson, said Gamboa is seen to be discharged from St. Luke’s Medical Center on Friday afternoon.

This was a day after PNP’s Bell 428 helicopter (RP3086-429) went down and caught fire at the impounding area of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) inside Laperal compound in Barangay San Antonio shortly after it took off around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.

The chopper was carrying Gamboa, three generals and four other officers, who were all hurt due to the crash,

Others who were injured were Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman; Maj. Gen. Jose Ma. Victor Ramos, director for comptrollership; Maj. Gen. Mariel Magaway, director for intelligence; Capt. Kevin Gayrama, Gamboa’s aide-de-camp; M/Sgt. Louie Sistona; pilot Lt. Col. Ruel Salazar and co-pilot Lt. Col. Rico Macawili.

Gamboa had abrasions on his hands while Banac had abrasions in the face.

Maj. Gen. Benigno Durana, police chief for community relations, said Thursday that Magaway and Ramos were in critical condition.

Gamboa earlier said that he will return to work on Monday.

In a video message on dzMM, the police chief said on Thursday: “I was not really hurt and as a matter of fact, I am going back to office on Monday.”

Probe

The police created Special Investigation Task Group Bell to look into the crash and determine if it was a result of pilot error or mechanical issue.

Meanwhile, the PNP has grounded its six other helicopters while the investigation is ongoing. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas