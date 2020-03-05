NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Medical staff treating a critical patient infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus with an Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) at the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on March 1, 2020. China on March 1 reported 35 more deaths from the new coronavirus, taking the toll in the country to 2,870.
AFP/STR
Here's a running list of countries with confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 5:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Originally thought to be a pneumonia outbreak, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has since been elevated to global health emergency status by the World Health Organization, and for good reason.

As of this writing, 85 countries around the world have reported a total of over 95,000 confirmed cases and a death toll of over 3,000.

Closer to home, numerous industries are seen to continue feeling the effects of the new virus, including airlines and tourism.

The first death caused by the virus outside of China also happened in the Philippines, but many more lives have been lost globally since then. 

Here's a running list of countries with confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19, according to information vetted from Worldometers and the World Health Organization's latest bulletin.

  1. Australia (2 deaths) 
  2. China (3,013 deaths) 
  3. France (4 deaths)
  4. Hong Kong (two deaths) 
  5. Iran (92 deaths) 
  6. Iraq (2 deaths) 
  7. Italy (107 deaths) 
  8. Japan (6 deaths) 
  9. Philippines (one death) 
  10. Republic of Korea (35 deaths) 
  11. San Marino (one death) 
  12. Spain (2 deaths) 
  13. Switzerland (one death) 
  14. Taiwan (one death) 
  15. Thailand (one death) 
  16. United States (11 deaths) 

This list will be updated as the situation progresses.

— with report from Agence France-Presse

EXPLAINER NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
