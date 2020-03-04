NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Sen. Richard Gordon raised concerns that Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators that are Chinese nationals have become fronts for money laundering.
AFP/Vallery Hache
DOJ can't probe POGOs for money laundering sans complaint
(Philstar.com) - March 4, 2020 - 3:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice cannot start its own investigation into money laundering using Chinese nationals without a complaint.

Justice Undersecretary Adrian Ferdinand Sugay told reporters Wednesday that the DOJ cannot do a motu propio investigation or investigate on its own but the department has been working closely with the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

He told reporters on Wednesday: “We’ve coordinated with the AMLC to make sure that the matter is looked into and if there are appropriate complaints or criminal complaints that need to be pursued, we are ready to help them pursue these cases.”

Sen. Richard Gordon raised concerns that Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators are being used as fronts for money laundering.

Citing a shooting incident in Makati City, which resulted in the death of a Chinese online gaming worker, Gordon has expressed suspicion that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has infiltrated POGOs to gather sensitive information about the Philippines, including the location of military facilities. The suspects reportedly carried PLA identification cards.

Gordon has also claimed that some Chinese citizens who arrived in the country from December 17 last year to February 12 brought in more than $160 million in cash.

Sugay also defended the anti-money laundering watchdog’s supposed inaction on such issue. He explained that the AMLC works quietly.

“These things, you know, you have to do it very carefully, very deliberately and we also want to make sure that the work is done properly,” the DOJ official said.

He added: “The AMLC is empowered under the republic act creating [it] to go after the assets and make sure that these are secured or these are being seized, if needed, even at the very outset.”

The Bureau of Customs, for its part, said it is mulling to require incoming travelers to declare the number of times they have entered $10,000 equivalent foreign currency allowed under the law.

Customs Associate Commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla said such information will help in profiling passengers who may be investigated by the AMLC.

Meanwhile, NAIA customs deputy collector for passenger services Ma. Lourdes Mangaong clarified that “all foreign currencies brought into the country are legal as long as they are declared.”

Mangaong said foreign currency is freely importable, it is not regulated because the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas does not require import clearance/permit and foreign currency is not dutiable.

“We will seize the foreign currency in excess of $10,000 when the incoming passenger refused to declare (it),” Mangaong added.

Information about the money in excess of $10,000 is reported by the BOC to the AMLC, which has the duty to follow up on the incident. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan

