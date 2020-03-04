Proposal to include drug use record in driver's license 'unfairly discriminates' — CHR

MANILA, Philippines — The proposal to include in driver’s license the history of drivers who have been apprehended due to dangerous drugs use is unfair to people who turned their back on illegal narcotics, the Commission on Human Rights said.

CHR stressed that while the intent of the proposal to promote public safety is noble, policies should be fair and mindful of the complexities of social issues they seek to address.

“Such proposal unfairly discriminates, especially for those who have fully rehabilitated and turned their backs on the use of dangerous drugs and other similar substances,” Jacqueline De Guia, CHR spokesperson, said Wednesday.

The rights body made the statement in response to the proposal of Sens. Ronald Dela Rosa and Francis Tolentino to include a driver’s record of drug use to be indicated in a new license card or if he or she underwent a rehabilitation program during a Senate hearing on drug-related road accidents Tuesday.

The senators said it would “forewarn” institutions that the license owner had been a user.

“Instead of allowing them to fully reintegrate , the proposal may bar them from accessing opportunities for employment, as well as other means to be productive members of the society—worse, possibly pushing them back to drug use and sale again,” De Guia said.

She added that not everyone who is undergoing or underwent rehabilitation was a result of criminal offense.

“It seems to be a punishment for all those who voluntarily submitted themselves for treatment to always bear the mark for simply wanting to be better,” De Guia said.

Dela Rosa said the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013—which penalizes acts of driving under the influence of alcohol, dangerous drugs and other intoxicating substances—must be amended to give more teeth in law enforcement.

“This law already recognizes the importance of protecting the people from accidents and violence that may arise from drunk or drugged driving,” De Guia said.