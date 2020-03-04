NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo from Pixabay shows a speedometer.
Pixabay via Arek Socha
Proposal to include drug use record in driver's license 'unfairly discriminates' — CHR
(Philstar.com) - March 4, 2020 - 12:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The proposal to include in driver’s license the history of drivers who have been apprehended due to dangerous drugs use is unfair to people who turned their back on illegal narcotics, the Commission on Human Rights said.

CHR stressed that while the intent of the proposal to promote public safety is noble, policies should be fair and mindful of the complexities of social issues they seek to address. 

“Such proposal unfairly discriminates, especially for those who have fully rehabilitated and turned their backs on the use of dangerous drugs and other similar substances,” Jacqueline De Guia, CHR spokesperson, said Wednesday.

The rights body made the statement in response to the proposal of Sens. Ronald Dela Rosa and Francis Tolentino to include a driver’s record of drug use to be indicated in a new license card or if he or she underwent a rehabilitation program during a Senate hearing on drug-related road accidents Tuesday.

The senators said it would “forewarn” institutions that the license owner had been a user.

“Instead of allowing them to fully reintegrate, the proposal may bar them from accessing opportunities for employment, as well as other means to be productive members of the society—worse, possibly pushing them back to drug use and sale again,” De Guia said.

She added that not everyone who is undergoing or underwent rehabilitation was a result of criminal offense.

“It seems to be a punishment for all those who voluntarily submitted themselves for treatment to always bear the mark for simply wanting to be better,” De Guia said.

Dela Rosa said the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013—which penalizes acts of driving under the influence of alcohol, dangerous drugs and other intoxicating substances—must be amended to give more teeth in law enforcement.

“This law already recognizes the importance of protecting the people from accidents and violence that may arise from drunk or drugged driving,” De Guia said.

In February, a student was killed while crossing a pedestrian lane in Makati after a jeepney hit him and six others. The jeepney driver tested positive for drugs. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tagged in 'pastillas' bribery, Aguirre says Tulfo sister pushed for easy visas for Chinese nationals
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Aguirre said that there “many other agencies of government” that wanted the grant of Visas Upon Arrival to Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Court orders Nova Parojinog's transfer to BJMP Taguig facility
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
The court said it disagrees with the prosecution’s allegation that Parojinog’s detention at the police headquarters...
Headlines
fbfb
Arroceros, Manila's last lung, declared a permanent forest park
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 19 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso signed on February 27 an ordinance declaring a parcel of land along Antonio Villegas St....
Headlines
fbfb
US territory or Chinese province? Duterte gave false choices, Carpio says
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 days ago
"Of course, it's a false choice because it's not true that we should be either a Chinese province or a US territory because...
Headlines
fbfb
Army now deploys women to frontlines
By Jaime Laude | 13 hours ago
Women members of the male-dominated Philippine Army are no longer confined to performing desk jobs but are actually doing...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Rights groups face revived perjury charge from Esperon complaint
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The perjury case against the rights leaders is consolidated with the case against 80-year-old Sister Elenita Belardo of RMP....
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Pagcor open to stopping POGOs
By Mary Grace Padin | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. is open to shutting down Philippine offshore gaming operators even at the expense...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Duterte: US wants stronger defense ties
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The United States has been trying to reach out to the Philippine government for newer and stronger defense ties since President...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
DENR: Philippines has enough water to last 2020
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The country is expected to have enough water supply this summer and the rest of the year, the environment department sai...
Headlines
fbfb
Go launches 68th Malasakit Center
March 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go yesterday visited East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City to join the launch of the country’s newest Malasakit Center the 15th in Metro Manila, 33rd in Luzon and 68th...
13 hours ago
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with