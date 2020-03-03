Duterte sees no potential president among new crop of politicians

MANILA, Philippines — No one among the new crop of politicians is capable of doing the work of a president, President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday, as he admitted that he is afraid for the next generation because of the persistent problems hounding the country.

Duterte said one should not run for president if he is not ready to die or kill.

"Wala pa ako nakita na new crop politicians dito sa ating bayan, frankly wala ako nakita, wala akong nakita na puwede talaga maging presidente (I have not seen anyone among the new crop of politicians in our country, frankly none, I have not seen anyone who can become president)," the president said during the oath-taking of new appointees in Malacañang.

"Alam mo, sa totoo lang, presidente ka, di ka marunong pumatay at takot ka mamatay, huwag ka na magpresidente. Wala mangyayari sa iyo. Wala mangyayari sa bayan (If you are president and you don't know how to kill or die, do not run for president. Nothing will happen to you or the country)," he added.

Duterte said a president who just gives orders would be viewed as a villain.

"Ikaw na yung gumawa para ikaw talaga ang bida (Just do what you have to do so you would end up being the hero)," he added.

Duterte also justified his tough stance against illegal drugs and crime, saying he is just trying to protect the next generation.

"I'm scared for the next generation. I am just protecting our grandchildren...I'm trying to protect the generation of Filipinos especially the next batch, our children," the president said.

"The problem is I cannot gamble the next generation. It would be difficult. I have a lot of grandchildren. I have 11. I am nervous about what will happen to them tomorrow so let us help each other," he added.