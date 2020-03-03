PNP mum on probe results as ninja-cops still under floating status

MANILA, Philippines — Amid an ongoing probe on some 357 officers suspected of links to illegal drugs, the Philippine National Police said they would silent on the probe's particulars as the investigation unfolded.

Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, the spokesperson of the national police said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the PNP would opt to stay mum on the details of the hearing for the time being.

According to the PNP spokesman, the officers in question were still considered under what he called "floating" status within the agency.

"Maituturing na namin sila under floating status," he said.

"Hayaan muna natin na magpatuloy. 'Di muna kami magbibigay ng statements tungkol sa ongoing investigation ng Senate."

PNP Chief Archie Gamboa echoed this notion much earlier, saying that he promised the cops included in the president's narcolist that he would uphold their right to privacy and impartiality.

"I'd like to make a statement that I will not confirm nor deny that Espinido is on the list," he said in an interview with ANC's "Headstart" in early February.

"I promised to the 357 that I would not divulge their names in the media. I want to maintain a confidentiality in this aspect."

"I want them to enjoy the impartiality that they should be afforded of," he added.

The PNP has long made clear its stance of protecting the rights of cops suspected of corruption, even asking the Senate to "exercise due diligence in protecting the rights of these persons against undue persecution."

But President Rodrigo Duterte himself has held the narco-list inclusions in a much different regard.

"An official's right to privacy is not absolute and there is a compelling reason to prioritize the state and the people. As your president, my ultimate concern is the pursuit of order in government," Duterte said in March 2019 as he read out names in a third such list.

The PNP in the past has also welcomed Duterte’s decision to release documents that would supposedly show police involvement in the illegal drug trade.

"Tayo ay nakatingin sa pangulo lamang bilang ating commander-in-chief," Banac said in Tuesday's briefing.

Banac said that the national police was only just waiting for the results of the Senate probe before they could comment.

In the meantime, they said, the current initiatives against illegal drugs would continue as they are.

Banac also cited a September 2019 survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) that found that 82% of Filipinos were satisfied with the performance of the PNP campaign against illegal narcotics.

A separate SWS survey, though, showed that Filipinos, 76% to be exact, generally believed that the administration's campaign against drugs was failing and was laced with human rights violations. This particular census came out in January of this year, much later than the aforementioned report.

Malacañang has slammed the findings of this survey, despite previously welcoming a separate survey also by the SWS that listed the satisfaction rating of the chief executive as "very good."

"A lie repeated many times over is somehow stamped with a perception of truth," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a press briefing.

The day before, in a separate presentation also held at the Camp Crame headquarters, Gamboa admitted that the PNP's perception in the public eye has been far from spotless in the recent months after it experienced controversy after controversy.

Former Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, who Gamboa replaced, announced his retirement after going on "non-duty" status over allegations that he had tried to protect his subordinates over discrepancies in a drug raid in Pampanga in 2013. At the time, sources confirmed that Albayalde would still be handed full retirement benefits, including his pension, since no cases were filed against him.

"Maibabalik muli ang tiwala ng ating mamamayan sa PNP," Banac said.

