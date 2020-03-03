Duterte gives Immigration chief Morente a chance to fix bureau amid bribery allegations

MANILA, Philippines — Amid parallel investigations into the “pastillas” racket, President Rodrigo Duterte gave Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente another chance to address the corruption allegations in the bureau, the president's spokesperson said.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo, in a briefing Tuesday, said Morente attended the Cabinet meeting Monday night and reported on what the bureau intends to do to address the alleged money-making scheme.

“Apparently, he’s giving Commissioner Morente a chance to do some innovations in the Immigration department,” Panelo said.

Duterte ordered the relief of Immigration officials and staff believed to be part of the money-making scheme. The bureau sacked 19 officials and placed them on “floating” status, as probes continue.

"Floating" status means they have to report to the main office pending results of investigations into the alleged bribery.

The president earlier said he “loves” Morente beause the latter was his former police chief.

On Tuesday, Panelo said that while Morente is among the officials the National Bureau of Investigation is looking into, “the tone there [at the Cabinet meeting] is apparently, he’s not involved.”

“Otherwise, if he’s involved, he would have been removed [from his post] already,” Panelo added in a mix of English and Filipino.

Corruption at the bureau

This is not the first time the Immigration bureau is embroiled in corruption controversy.

In 2016, former BI Deputy Commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles were accused of accepting P50 million bribe from casino mogul Jack Lam for the release of Chinese workers in Fontana resort.

Both BI executives were sacked and charged with plunder before the Sandiganbayan.

At a Senate panel hearing, Morente admitted that money-making schemes such as the “pastillas” racket is no longer new to the bureau.

He said that in July 2019, he asked the NBI to investigate alleged human trafficking in Clark and Kalibo.

Morente also admitted that it is difficult for him to address a syndicated operation such as the “pastillas” scheme due to his “limited powers.”

Meanwhile, NBI and BI probes into the issue continue. The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality is also set to hold another hearing into the controversy.

Among the invited resource persons is former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II who was said to be the “protector” of the syndicate, an allegation he vehemently denied. — Kristine Joy Patag