BSP remits record-high dividends in 2018

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported Monday it has completed the remittance of record-high dividends to the national government for fiscal year 2018, helping beef up state resources to fund projects and social services.

In a statement on Monday, the BSP declared dividends amounting to P21.48 billion in 2018, the largest it has declared since its establishment in 1993.

Broken down, the central bank said it remitted P4 billion in partial dividends to the government in February last year and recently turned over the remaining P17.48 billion.

Under Republic Act 7656, government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and government finance institutions (GFIs) are required to declare and remit at least 50% of their annual net earnings as cash, stock or property dividends to the national government.

The dividends collected by the national government help offset the subsidies given out to state enterprises performing crucial social and public functions. Forming part of government revenues, dividends help temper budget deficits so the government can sufficiently fund its infrastructure and social programs.

Under the Duterte administration, the BSP said the agency handed over more than P26.96 billion in dividends to the government. “The central bank is glad to contribute to government resources which are essential to fostering inclusive economic growth and enhancing the quality of life of Filipinos,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a statement.

In 2018, GOCCs dividends hit a record P40.17 billion, up 32% year-on-year and marked the highest amount ever collected since RA 7656 was enacted more than two decades ago.

Among GOCCs and GFIs, the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. was the top contributor in 2018, remitting P8.84 billion worth of dividends.