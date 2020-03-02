Ideal PNP officers stand firm, not easily swayed by others — study

MANILA, Philippines — The best performing officers of the Philippine National Police were those that act more independently and are more intrinsically driven to succeed rather than to be influenced by others, a new study suggests.

This was disclosed on Monday as the PNP welcomed the results of a study by the Ateneo School of Government (ASOG) identifying possible root causes of governance failures in its ranks at a briefing in Camp Crame.

According to the study's findings, the best police officers were found to have possessed the following characteristics:

Openness (firm on their stance) Agreeableness (not easily influenced) Neuroticism (higher self-esteem)

Stronger performers in the PNP were also listed to be those who were older, had more educational attainment, had more training on managerial skills rather than just operational skills, and had more experience from more transfers within the national police.

"Our study reveals evidence that some of the colleges tend to produce police officers that do not necessarily thrive in the PNP," ASOG Dean Ronald Mendoza, who was present at the presentation, said.

'Subcultures in PNP'

Mendoza also presented what he called two main prevailing and opposite subcultures in the PNP today.

The first of these was what he called the 'my brother's keeper' system, an informal mentoring program which held a squad concept for accountability.

Next was the informal 'bata-bata', which he described as a "senior-junior system which breeds patronage between seniors and junior officers."

Mendoza said that participants in the study claimed the latter initially produced positive effects, including the cultivation of a sense of loyalty and trust among officers. But this has since been abused over time and used for personal gain such as protection and promotion.

'PNP leadership has planted seeds of reform'

The study also looked to diagnose specific factors behind officers' performance in the national police.

Researchers of the ASOG were given access to probe police performance and look into the following performance predictors:

Demographic background

Professional history

Personality traits

Organizational culture

The study was supposedly borne from the need for a credible and independent evaluation and diagnostic of what ails the organization.

During his presentation, Mendoza commended Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chieh, for the initiative, noting that "so few government organizations welcome this."

"Ultimately, the PNP's main asset is its people. And strengthening its leadership and personnel pipeline is the most important building block towards its operational success," Mendoza said.

"The PNP's fight against corruption is most likely its most critical battle in years to come because public trust and cooperation is the most crucial ingredient in police work today."

"There is much work cut out for the PNP, but we believe its present leadership has taken critically important steps to plant the seeds of reform," he added.

Time to say 'enough'

Former Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, who Gamboa replaced, announced his retirement after first going on "non-duty" status over allegations that he tried to protect his subordinates over irregularities in a drug raid in Pampanga in 2013.

He has since been indicted "for persuading, inducing or influencing another public officer to perform an act constituting a violation of rules and regulations in connection with the official duties of the latter, and for causing any undue injury to any party, including the government."

Just recently, Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido, who was once praised for his role in the administration's campaign against illegal drugs, was reportedly included in the president's narco-list. The 'drug war' posterboy later spoke out about his inclusion, resulting in a probe on his supposed involvement. The results of the investigation are due out on March 7.

Gamboa at the presentation on Monday admitted that the national police's image has suffered due to recent scandals.

"Majority of the population reflects that not all segments of society hold equally positive opinion," he said.

The police chief bared a number of recommendations made by the ASOG study, which include:

Revisit organizational culture to be more pragmatic and responsibe

Effective cascading proper organizational culture through change management

Strengthen and elevate good subcultures through effective oversight on leadership and mentoring

Adopt strategic human resources policy such as the development of an evidence-based academic framework (recruitment, competency-based training, career development and promotion)

Building a central dataset monitoring leadership development policies within the national police

The formation of an academic consortium supporting PNP leadership and reforms

"We will ensure to consistently implement our internal cleansing program to ensure the poor performing officers are culled out of their system together with sanctions for repeated misdemeanor," Gamboa said.

"Police scalawags, ninja cops and protectors have always been the public perception. It's time to say enough," the police chief added.

"I believe we can finish some chapters before the end of my term."