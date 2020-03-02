NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
LIVE: Senate probe into 'pastillas' scheme at Immigration, sex trafficking linked to POGO industry
(Philstar.com) - March 2, 2020 - 9:42am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality will resume its hearing into corruption at the Bureau of Immigration that allows “special privileges” for arriving Chinese nationals in the country for a fee.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said in the last hearing that the panel will summon Immigration officers who “profited millions” from the “pastillas” bribery scheme.

Hontiveros’ informant, Immigration Officer I Allison Chiong, attended the inquiry on February 20 and named BI officers who took part in the scheme, including former Ports Division Chief Marc Red Mariñas and the Travel Control and Enforcement Unit chiefs of Terminals 1 to 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) who "took over" collecting fees from Chinese passengers.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra previously said that Chiong has been placed in the custody of the Witness Protection Program upon the request of Hontiveros and Senate President [Vicente “Tito” Sotto IIIdue to security concerns.

The Immigration bureau has since undergone revamp of their employees at NAIA.

Nineteen officers and employees believed to be part of the scheme were sacked and placed on “floating” status, following President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive.

Hontiveros, panel chair, called for the hearing through Senate Resolution No. 131 to "probe into the existence of prostitution rings in the country and to examine the circumstances that push women from vulnerable sectors of society to work under exploitative conditions."

Congressional hearings are done in aid of legislation.

The past hearings also tackled prostitution rings that cater to Philippine Offshore Gambling Operator workers.

Watch the hearing LIVE starting 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 27, 2020 - 9:52am

Bookmark this page for updates on the alleged money-making scheme called "pastillas" racket, which facilitates the entry of Chinese tourists who later work in Philippine offshore gaming operators in exchange for grease money.

February 27, 2020 - 9:52am

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente implements a "total revamp" in NAIA Terminals 1, 2 and 3 as part of the Bureau's "continuing reform and transformation efforts."

"The revamp covers all personnel assigned to NAIA terminals from Port Operations Division (POD) Deputies, Terminal Heads down to counter personnel, except Chief, POD which will be decided by [Department of Justice]," he adds in a statement.

"This practice of rotating and changing assignments on a regular and programmed basis is both a means to enable better performance and encourage skill upgrades, as well as a necessary precaution against possible avenues for graft and corruption," he also says.

President Rodrigo Duterte last week ordered the relief of BI personnel believed to be involved in the "pastillas" scheme.

February 23, 2020 - 9:44am

The Immigration Officers Association of the Philippines says it welcomes investigations—at the Senate, by the National Bureau of Investigation, and by the Bureau of Immigration—into the "pastillas" bribery scheme, where Chinese nationals were allegedly given special treatment in exchange for P10,000 each.

It says the investigations will find the truth on the issue "and save from harassment and destruction" of the reputations of Immigration officers,"the great majority" of which, it said, are not involved in the bribery scheme.

The group also called on government "to eliminate all adverse conditions in the BI which are conducive to corrupt practices" and to enact legislation that would, among other steps, increase salaries and reinstitute overtime pay for Immigration personnel.

Congress has yet to pass the Immigration Modernization bill, which was pending when the loss of overtime pay for Immigration officers resulted in shorter work hours and longer lines at ports of entry.

Whistleblower Allison Chiong, an Immigration officer, told senators last week that the "pastillas" scheme started when overtime pay was cut.

February 22, 2020 - 3:01pm

Bureau of Immigration chief Jaime Morente says they will cooperate with the lifestyle check to be conducted by authorities to help determine who are involved in the money making scheme.

"As the Commissioner, I am very disappointed with the unauthorized activities of some personnel who continue to commit irregularities despite our determined efforts to get rid of the culture of corruption in the Bureau since 2016," says Morente.

"On the other hand, I am certain that after this exposé, the intense public scrutiny and accompanying trial by publicity that the Bureau has been subjected to will only ensure that we come out stronger as we weather yet another storm," he adds. 

