LIVE: Senate probe into 'pastillas' scheme at Immigration, sex trafficking linked to POGO industry

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality will resume its hearing into corruption at the Bureau of Immigration that allows “special privileges” for arriving Chinese nationals in the country for a fee.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said in the last hearing that the panel will summon Immigration officers who “profited millions” from the “ pastillas ” bribery scheme.

Hontiveros’ informant, Immigration Officer I Allison Chiong, attended the inquiry on February 20 and named BI officers who took part in the scheme, including former Ports Division Chief Marc Red Mariñas and the Travel Control and Enforcement Unit chiefs of Terminals 1 to 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) who "took over" collecting fees from Chinese passengers.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra previously said that Chiong has been placed in the custody of the Witness Protection Program upon the request of Hontiveros and Senate President [Vicente “Tito” Sotto III ] due to security concerns.

The Immigration bureau has since undergone revamp of their employees at NAIA.

Nineteen officers and employees believed to be part of the scheme were sacked and placed on “floating” status, following President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive.

Hontiveros, panel chair, called for the hearing through Senate Resolution No. 131 to "probe into the existence of prostitution rings in the country and to examine the circumstances that push women from vulnerable sectors of society to work under exploitative conditions."

Congressional hearings are done in aid of legislation.

The past hearings also tackled prostitution rings that cater to Philippine Offshore Gambling Operator workers.

Watch the hearing LIVE starting 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020.