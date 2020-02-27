NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows a copy of the refund check that ABS-CBN Corp. gave President Rodrigo Duterte for the remainder of P7 million in ads that the network failed to air. Network CEO Carlo Katigbak said that "of P65 million worth of spots [that Duterte bought], we failed to air P7 million worth."
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
Palace: Up to ABS-CBN where to donate remaining refund for unaired Duterte ads
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2020 - 8:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — There is no need for ABS-CBN to seek guidance from President Rodrigo Duterte on donating the money he spent for a campaign ad that did not air, saying the chief executive has allowed the network to choose the charity that would benefit from it, Malacañang said Thursday.

During a Senate hearing last Monday, ABS-CBN president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak apologized to Duterte if he was offended by the airing of an ad that questioned his moral integrity as presidential candidate in 2016.

Katigbak also vowed to improve on the network's shortcomings after Duterte and other senators complained about their campaign ads that failed to air.

Last Wednesday, Duterte said he accepted the apology of the network but maintained that it would be up to Congress to decide whether to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, which is set to expire in May.

The president also said there is no need for ABS-CBN to refund the money it owes him for not airing his commercial, saying the amount should just be donated to charity.

ABS-CBN said it was grateful and humbled by the president's acceptance of its apology and vowed to coordinate with Duterte's office for his guidance on donating the refund to a charitable organization.

But presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said ABS-CBN has been given the authority to choose which group would receive the refund.

"In the first place, there is no need for guidance. The president has already given them blanket authority, just donate it to you favorite charitable organization," Panelo said at a press briefing.

"So there is no need for guidance. In other words, they (ABS-CBN) have been given the discretion to choose," he added.

The fate of ABS-CBN hangs in the balance as the House of Representatives, which is dominated by allies of Duterte, has yet to hold a hearing on bills renewing its franchise.

The Office of the Solicitor General has also asked the Supreme Court to revoke the franchises of ABS-CBN Corp. and its subsidiary ABS-CBN Convergence, Inc., accusing "highly abusive practices" and going beyond the scope of it franchise by broadcasting for a fee.

ABS-CBN has denied any wrongdoing and maintained that all its broadcast offerings have been approved by government regulators.

ABS-CBN CORPORATION ABS-CBN FRANCHISE RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte accepts ABS-CBN apology, stresses he will not interfere on franchise issue
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
"Yes. Ay, nandiyan yan. I accept the apology, of course," he said when asked if he accepts the apology made by ABS-CBN CEO...
Headlines
fbfb
Pacquiao claims he persuaded Duterte ‘multiple times’ to consider ABS-CBN franchise renewal
8 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao will support Sen. Franklin Drilon's concurrent resolution allowing ABS-CBN to still operate after its...
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration reassigns NAIA personnel amid 'pastillas' bribery allegations
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
Morente also said that the transfer of units is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive “to revamp...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 breaches four new countries
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
Algeria is the first among 47 countries in the World Health Organization African region to report a case of the virus.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte places Taal-hit Calabarzon under state of calamity
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The state of calamity, which implements price freezes on basic goods among other measures, will remain in force for a year...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Local execs told to submit structural assessment report for 'Big One' quake
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Local government units must submit their structural assessment to the DILG and the Department of Public Works and Highways...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
'PWDs more prone to abuse': Suspect in rape-killing of special needs girl in Quezon killed
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"That's because many think that they [can] pick on PWDs because PWDs are believed to be helpless due to their condition....
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
IBP: Better for Congress to decide on ABS-CBN franchise bills than to authorize provisional license
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
This paints a better scenario than both chambers issuing respective resolutions authorizing the NTC to allow ABS-CBN to operate...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
With repair yet to commence, LRT-2 sticks to June re-opening of closed stations
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
“We're implementing an alternative procurement process and are now looking for a third-party consultant to lead the...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
ABS-CBN 'grateful' for Duterte's acceptance of apology
4 hours ago
ABS-CBN said it is “grateful and humbled” by President Rodrigo Duterte’s acceptance of their apology over...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with