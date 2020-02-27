Night golfing in Intramuros unveiled

MANILA, Philippines — The Department Tourism, through the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, on Wednesday evening launched night golf operations at the Club Intramuros Golf Club at the historic walled city in Manila.

Starting February 28, the public can enjoy night golfing in one of the oldest golf courses in the country CIGC three times a week.

The night golf facilities will be open for resident and non-resident players every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 3:30 p.m. until midnight with the last tee-off set at 7 p.m.

TIEZA Chief Operating Officers Pocholo Paragas said that they launched the “Night Golf by the Walls” as they wanted to “have a place where people can play golf even when there's no more light,” especially later in the year when the nights are longer than the days.

Paragas said that “redeveloping” the CIGC is one of their first initiatives because they want to make it competitive with other golf courses in the country.

The CIGC, which is approximately 20-hectares, is a full 18 holes par 66 course, with a total span of 4,236 yards.It has been under renovation since 2018 through the initiative of TIEZA.

The infrastructure authority invested nearly P100 million for the night golf, the rehabilitation of the golf course and the improvements of its interiors.

Pocholo said that they consider the installation of the facilities “one of the major milestones of the agency” as it reaffirms their commitment to revitalize tourist destinations through the support of tourism infrastructure.

“It is a historic and recreational site in itself,” he said.

The DOT, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Intramuros Administrator Guiller Asido, who were present during the launch, welcomed the night operations and expressed support for it.

They said that the night golf operations may boost tourists in the walled city.

Tourism Undersecretary Edwin Enrile said the night golf activity is in line with the DOT's move to promote sports tourism in the country.

He added that it may also “raise the profile of Philippine golf.”

The tourism official cited that in September, representatives from the country's best known golf clubs, associations, industry suppliers and resources convened to declare 2020 “Philippine National Tourism Golf Year.”

They have a noble intention of helping the country to regain the status as a top golfing destination,” Enrile said.

CIGC was also the first to offer night golf in the past.Paragas encouraged junior golfers and enthusiasts to visit, citing that some internationally-acclaimed golfers like Bianca Pagdanganan, Yuka Saso, professional golfer Jobim Carlos have already visited and played at the rehabilitated night facility of the golf course.

Paragas said the TIEZA would continue working with the private sector to continue the rehabilitation of CIGC.