NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Department of Tourism’s infrastructure arm Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority unveiled the rehabilitated night golfing facility of Club Intramuros Golf Club in Intramuros, Manila on Feb. 26, 2020.
Philstar.com/Rosette Adel
Night golfing in Intramuros unveiled
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2020 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department Tourism, through the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, on Wednesday evening launched night golf operations at the Club Intramuros Golf Club at the historic walled city in Manila.

Starting February 28, the public can enjoy night golfing in one of the oldest golf courses in the country CIGC three times a week.

The night golf facilities will be open for resident and non-resident players every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 3:30 p.m. until midnight with the last tee-off set at 7 p.m.

TIEZA Chief Operating Officers Pocholo Paragas said that they launched the “Night Golf by the Walls” as they wanted to “have a place where people can play golf even when there's no more light,” especially later in the year when the nights are longer than the days.

Paragas said that “redeveloping” the CIGC is one of their first initiatives because they want to make it competitive with other golf courses in the country.

The CIGC, which is approximately 20-hectares, is a full 18 holes par 66 course, with a total span of 4,236 yards.It has been under renovation since 2018 through the initiative of TIEZA.

The infrastructure authority invested nearly P100 million for the night golf, the rehabilitation of the golf course and the improvements of its interiors.

Pocholo said that they consider the installation of the facilities “one of the major milestones of the agency” as it reaffirms their commitment to revitalize tourist destinations through the support of tourism infrastructure.

“It is a historic and recreational site in itself,” he said.

The DOT, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Intramuros Administrator Guiller Asido, who were present during the launch, welcomed the night operations and expressed support for it.

They said that the night golf operations may boost tourists in the walled city.

Tourism Undersecretary Edwin Enrile said the night golf activity is in line with the DOT's move to promote sports tourism in the country.

He added that it may also “raise the profile of Philippine golf.”

The tourism official cited that in September, representatives from the country's best known golf clubs, associations, industry suppliers and resources convened to declare 2020 “Philippine National Tourism Golf Year.”

They have a noble intention of helping the country to regain the status as a top golfing destination,” Enrile said.

CIGC was also the first to offer night golf in the past.Paragas encouraged junior golfers and enthusiasts to visit, citing that some internationally-acclaimed golfers like Bianca Pagdanganan, Yuka Saso, professional golfer Jobim Carlos have already visited and played at the rehabilitated night facility of the golf course.

Paragas said the TIEZA would continue working with the private sector to continue the rehabilitation of CIGC.

CLUB INTRAMUROS GOLF CLUB DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM INTRAMUROS TIEZA TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte accepts ABS-CBN apology, but Congress to decide
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Saying he is just human, President Duterte accepted yesterday the apology of ABS-CBN television network for not airing his...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines imposes partial travel ban on South Korea
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
A new travel ban was imposed by the government yesterday, covering visitors from North Gyeongsang province in South Korea...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Do we need America to survive as a nation?
By Ratziel San Juan | 17 hours ago
"Do we need America to survive as a nation? Do we need America now to fight a rebellion in the entire country? Do we need...
Headlines
fbfb
World tourism body urges nations: Avoid travel bans
By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
Closing borders, imposing travel bans and other extreme policies will not stop the spread of the coronavirus disease, but...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano: ABS-CBN's franchise renewal being used to oust me as speaker
22 hours ago
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said on Monday that the House of Representatives is doing its best to address measures granting...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
28 minutes ago
Lent a time to disconnect, give up trolling — Pope Francis
By Franco Luna | 28 minutes ago
“We live in an environment polluted by too much verbal violence, by many offensive and harmful words, which the internet...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Night golfing in Intramuros unveiled
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
The Department Tourism, through the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, on Wednesday evening launched night...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
COVID-19 breaches four new countries
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Algeria is the first among 47 countries in the World Health Organization African region to report a case of the virus.
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
445 Pinoys from ships howing no symptoms
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
None of the 445 Filipinos repatriated from the cruise ship Diamond Princess earlier this week has shown symptoms of coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
No contact on Ash Wednesday
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The worldwide scare over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) did not stop Catholics from attending Ash Wednesday rites yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with