The senator added that 11,000 employees of the network should not lose their job in the process, prompting him to try to bring forward their concerns to the head of state.
News5/Greg Gregorio
Pacquiao claims he persuaded Duterte ‘multiple times’ to consider ABS-CBN franchise renewal
(Philstar.com) - February 27, 2020 - 12:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao will support Sen. Franklin Drilon's concurrent resolution allowing ABS-CBN to still operate after its franchise lapsed, pending the disposition of its franchise renewal.

This "fighting senator," an administration ally, bared his intention to back the opposition's resolution after trying to persuade President Rodrigo Duterte "twice" to consider the franchise renewal of the media giant ABS-CBN.

While the power to decide on legislative franchises rests solely in the hands of Congress, Duterte earlier said that he would block the Kapamilya network's franchise after the company failed to air over P7 million worth of political advertisements during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The senator said that 11,000 employees of the network should not lose their job in the process, prompting him to try to bring forward their concerns to the head of state.

Instead of sacrificing their livelihood, he said he would just encourage Duterte to file cases against ABS-CBN executives.

The boxer turned-politican served as PDP Laban's campaign manager last 2019 midterm elections, helping Duterte's political party.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the House of the Representatives confirmed through a letter that they are requesting the National Telecommunications Commission to issue a 60-day "provisional authority" to ABS-CBN, allowing them to "operate effective May 4, 2020 until such time that the House of Representatives/Congress has made a decision on its application."

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano sent the letter to NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba even though he earlier stated that hearing the 11 bills tackling the renewal we're "not urgent."

“Congress may direct the NTC to issue a provisional authority to ABS-CBN through a concurrent resolution,” said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra in a recent Senate hearing.

Concurrent resolution

Senate Concurrent Resolution 6 “expresses the sense of Congress that ABS-CBN Corp. should be allowed to operate under the terms of its existing franchise pending final determination of the renewal of its franchise by the 18th Congress and for the NTC to issue ABS-CBN Corp. the appropriate provisional authority.”

A concurrent resolution, unlike a joint resolution, does not have the force and effect of law and is also used to fix the time of adjournment of a Congress and to express the “sense of Congress” on an issue.

Earlier this week, Rep. Raul del Mar (Cebu) filed Joint Resolution 28 seeking to extend the validity of ABS-CBN’s congressional franchise until July 30, 2022.

Only eight session days remain before the lapse of ABS-CBN’s franchise, said by Drilon in his resolution. — Philstar.com intern Krizzia Mae Furio with reports from News5

