NBI Intelligence Division chief named OIC

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed National Bureau of Investigation deputy director Eric Distor as officer-in-charge of the bureau.

Distor will lead the agency following the retirement of NBI Director Dante Gierran, who turned 65 last week.

Distor previously led NBI’s intelligence division.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, in a memorandum addressed to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, said Distor’s appointment as OIC of the bureau is “to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of public service...until a replacement is appointed or until otherwise directed by this Office.”

The NBI is an attached agency of the Department of Justice.

Distor went to the DOJ office Wednesday afternoon for a courtesy call, the STAR reported.

National Bureau of Investigation OIC Eric Destor arrives at the DOJ for a courtesy call with DOJ Sec. Guevarra.?@PhilippineStar? pic.twitter.com/E46fpjxbcv — evelynzmacairan (@EZMacairan) February 26, 2020

The NBI was created through Republic Act 175, and is empowered to investigate crimes and offenses against Philippine laws.

Among the ongoing probes the bureau is conducting is an investigation into the “pastillas” scheme at the Bureau of Immigration, where BI employees are accused of accepting bribes for “special privileges” of Chinese passengers entering and leaving the country.

NBI is also looking into the killing of Bureau of Corrections legal chief Fredric Santos, whose death is believed to be linked to the controversial Good Conduct and Time Allowance law for inmates. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan