NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
National Bureau of Investigation Director Dante Gierran retired last week.
Philstar.com/Google Street View, File
NBI Intelligence Division chief named OIC
(Philstar.com) - February 26, 2020 - 4:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed National Bureau of Investigation deputy director Eric Distor as officer-in-charge of the bureau.

Distor will lead the agency following the retirement of NBI Director Dante Gierran, who turned 65 last week.

Distor previously led NBI’s intelligence division.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, in a memorandum addressed to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, said Distor’s appointment as OIC of the bureau is “to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of public service...until a replacement is appointed or until otherwise directed by this Office.”

The NBI is an attached agency of the Department of Justice.

Distor went to the DOJ office Wednesday afternoon for a courtesy call, the STAR reported.

The NBI was created through Republic Act 175, and is empowered to investigate crimes and offenses against Philippine laws.

Among the ongoing probes the bureau is conducting is an investigation into the “pastillas” scheme at the Bureau of Immigration, where BI employees are accused of accepting bribes for “special privileges” of Chinese passengers entering and leaving the country.

NBI is also looking into the killing of Bureau of Corrections legal chief Fredric Santos, whose death is believed to be linked to the controversial Good Conduct and Time Allowance law for inmates. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte tops De Lima list of people she wants banned in US
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
While he declined to provide the complete list, Ferdie Magalang of Senator Leila de Lima's office responded “yes”...
Headlines
fbfb
Dominguez questions ABS-CBN ad account
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, President Duterte’s campaign finance manager during the 2016 elections, said...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos from virus-hit cruise ship arrive home
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
A total of 445 Filipinos from the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship moored off the Japanese coast arrived in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano: ABS-CBN's franchise renewal being used to oust me as speaker
4 hours ago
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said on Monday that the House of Representatives is doing its best to address measures granting...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace confirms travel ban on South Korea's North Gyeongsang province
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
As of this writing, there are 1,146 confirmed cases of the new virus in South Korea, resulting in 11 deaths. 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Senate approves 'monster' anti-terror bill
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Only opposition lawmakers Francis Pangilinan and Risa Hontiveros voted against Senate Bill 1093, which seeks to amend certain...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
NBI Intelligence Division chief named OIC
2 hours ago
Distor previously led NBI’s intelligence division.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
PNP deplores 'digital vandalism' on Camp Crame wall
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"The light projection images are a reminder of your motto, also on the walls, to “serve and protect” the Filipino...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Labor group: Appeals court ruling on GMA labor case 'proves' fighting for job security is not wrong
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The CA ruling “only proves to us that there is nothing wrong and there is nothing to fear to struggle for our rights...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Drilon files concurrent resolution seeking provisional authority for ABS-CBN
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
This concurrent resolution is different from a joint resolution that Drilon earlier filed seeking to extend the franchise...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with