ABS-CBN shutdown will worsen state of unemployment — labor group

MANILA, Philippines — An outright shutdown of broadcast giant ABS-CBN would ultimately worsen the state of unemployment in both the city and the country, a labor representative of the Quezon City Development Council said Tuesday.
This comes as the latest callout in an ongoing row against the broadcast giant after government lawyers filed a
According to Benjamin Cordero, labor representative of the Quezon City Development Council, the move should
"Shutting down the network will merely worsen the current aggravating state of unemployment and
The group urged Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, whom they called "Duterte’s alter ego in the Senate," to "man up" and prioritize measures for the franchise.
At Monday's hearing, it was
"If the president isn’t
"The labor sector also believes that this move should result not just jobs for its thousands of workers but should also result for regularization, enough benefits for its workers and respect for union and collective bargaining agreement."
'Uncertainty torture for workers'
The same day the
Defend Jobs Philippines in their statement cited figures from ABS-CBN's report to the Securities and Exchange Commission and Philippine Stock Exchange, which showed that the company
That equates to some 11,000 workers who
“Nangangamba kaming lahat ng empleyado sa araw araw na lumilipas ‘yung panahon. Torture po talaga,
Kilusang Mayo Uno secretary general Jerome Adonis put it succinctly in a text message to
'Pro-worker franchise'
On Monday, Sen. Risa Hontiveros in her opening statement said that if the network's franchise were
"We need a pro-worker franchise," the senator said during the Senate Committee on Public Services hearing on the alleged violations of the media giant on its franchise.
"
"Kung
President Duterte threatens not to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, his latest in what critics call a string of verbal attacks against dissenting media.
STATEMENT ON THE SENATE HEARING ON ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ISSUES
We are very grateful for the opportunity given to us by the Senate to air our side and clarify issues about our franchise.
As we have heard today, ABS-CBN has not been cited for any violations with regard to tax payments, election laws, or compliance with the National Telecommunications Commission, and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Like many other companies that have been operating or providing services for a long time, we have pending issues associated with labor as well as other matters related to the regular course of doing business. We believe in due process and will comply, as we always have, with any decisions made by the proper authorities.
We continue to trust in the legal processes and the fairness in the hearings for our franchise renewal.
Thank you to everyone who showed support for us today. We hope for your continued support and prayers as we pursue the chance to continue providing meaningful and important service to the Filipino people. This is what we, and all employees of ABS-CBN, believe in.
PAHAYAG UKOL SA SENATE HEARING PATUNGKOL SA MGA ISYU NG PRANGKISA NG ABS-CBN
Maraming maraming salamat po sa pagkakataong ito.
Unang-una po, nagpapasalamat kami sa buong Senado para sa pagkakataong mapakinggan ang aming panig. Sana po ay nabigyang linaw ang ilan sa mga katanungan na matagal na pong tinatanong ng marami sa ating bayan.
Gaya ng inyong narinig, wala pong mga kasong nakasampa laban sa ABS-CBN kaugnay sa pagbabayad ng buwis at pagsunod sa election laws, National Telecommunications Commission, at Securities and Exchange Commission.
Tulad ng maraming mga kumpanya na matagal nang nagseserbisyo, mayroon kaming mga nakabinbing kaso kaugnay sa labor at iba pang isyu sa pagpapatakbo ng aming negosyo. Naniniwala kami sa due process, at tulad ng dati, susunod kami sa anumang desisyon ng mga kinauukulan.
Nawa’y magtuloy-tuloy ang pagpapahalaga sa mga prosesong naayon sa ating mga batas. Nawa’y tuloy-tuloy na umiral ang makatarungang pagdinig ng aming franchise renewal.
Maraming salamat sa lahat ng sumuporta sa amin ngayong araw. Sana po, tuloy-tuloy ang inyong suporta at panalangin hindi lamang po para sa ating mga Kapamilya, pati na rin po para sa ating mga mambabatas at mga lider ng bansa.
Marami pong salamat.
ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak asks for prayers as the network's legislative franchise expires next month.
In a video message, Katigbak said ABS-CBN does not see any reason
"Sa aming mga mambabatas, nasa inyong kamay po ang kinabukasan ng ABS-CBN. Nagtitiwala po kami sa sinasabi ninyo na mabibigyan kami ng pagkakataong sagutin ang mga katanungan ng mga mamamayan," Katigbak said.
(To our legislators, the future of ABS-CBN is in your hands. We trust in what you say that
The Senate Committee on Public Services will hold a hearing on ABS-CBN's franchise next Monday, News5 reports.
JUST IN: Senate Committee on Public Services has set the hearing on ABS-CBN franchise on Monday, February 24. @News5AKSYON @onenewsph— marie ann los banos (@maeannelosbanos) February 19, 2020
Sen. Grace Poe, committee chair, filed a resolution last week to look into allegations that the network giant had violated its franchise. She said later in the week that the committee could hold hearings on the proposed renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise, which has been delayed at the House of Representatives, as well.
Poe said in a press conference that they can hear the proposal to extend the franchise of the network giant even if the House of Representatives has yet to transmit their version of the bill.
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has handed over to Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) thousands of signatures gathered in a campaign in support of the renewal of the franchise of network giant ABS-CBN.
The signature campaign was done online and at protests and vigils held every Friday in areas of Quezon City.
The Institute of Corporate Directors, Institute for Solidarity in Asia, the Makati Business Club, and the Management Association of the Philippines, in a joint statement, "fervently urge Congress to judiciously address any issues raised" against ABS-CBN Corp. while also "taking serious account of the bedrock issues of media freedom and free enterprise."
The four business groups also "express our strong support for a balanced, fair and timely consideration" of bills filed to renew the network's franchise.
