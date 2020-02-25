On EDSA anniversary, Duterte tells Filipinos to rise above 'petty' political differences

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte, who has
In his message, Duterte, who is likely to skip EDSA-related events again, said the 1986 revolution was one of the “most remarkable” events in the country’s history.
“Inspired by the freedoms
The EDSA Revolution is a movement lauded globally that brought down a tyrannical government led by late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and restored the nation’s democratic institutions.
“I therefore join the valiant heroes of EDSA and the countless others whose lives
Activists and human rights watchdogs said there have been signs of shrinking civic space and historical revisionism
‘Listen to EDSA stories’
Vice President Leni Robredo
“Ipakuwento natin sa kanila ang kanilang mga nasaksihan. Itanong natin sa kanila kung paano sila nakahanap ng tapang na humarap sa mga tangke, sa baril at bayoneta at sa mga eroplanong umuugong sa kalangitan na sa isang iglap ay puwedeng magpaulan ng bomba sa mga nagtitipon,” Robredo said in a statement.
(Let’s ask them to narrate what they saw. We should ask them how they courageously stood despite the tanks, guns and bayonets and the airplanes hovering up the sky that can drop bombs
The vice president also said the EDSA Revolution is a warning to those who plan to rule the nation with an iron fist that they will fail.
“Sa harap ng mga kuwentong ito, tiyak ko: mas titibay ang ating paninindigan. Buo pa
(
Robredo added: “Pag-aari ng bawat Pilipino ang EDSA. Buhay ang diwa nito: Lahat tayo ay humaharap sa mga hamon at lahat tayo, may angking lakas upang daigin ito. Hindi tayo nag-iisa. Wala sa ating nag-iisa.”
(Every Filipino owns EDSA. Its essence is alive. We are all facing challenges
