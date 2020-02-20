Mistreatment of De Lima reflects 'broader attacks' vs rights defenders — groups

MANILA, Philippines — The continued detention of Sen. Leila de Lima reflects the “broader repressive conditions” that human rights defenders—particularly women—face in the country, global watchdogs said Thursday.

De Lima, facing conspiracy to commit drug trading charges before Muntinlupa courts, has been detained inside the headquarters of the Philippine National Police since Feb. 24, 2017.

In a joint statement, Amnesty International, FORUM-ASIA, and Human Rights Watch called on the Philippine government to immediately release the senator and drop the “politically motivated” charges against her.

“Under the Duterte administration, women human rights defenders have repeatedly faced state-sanctioned intimidations and reprisals,” Mukunda Katter, FORUM-ASIA executive director, said.

In November 2019, the Commission on Human Rights said that women human rights defenders are “strong” agents of charge advancing the fight against inequality and discrimination. They, however, face repression, elevated gender-based attacks, sexual violence and harassment in the country.

“We have also observed the intensification of gender-based attacks, such as sexual harassment and the use of dehumanizing and misogynist language to silence women human rights defenders who continue to push for greater accountability,” Katter added.

The organizations cited the lawsuits filed against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, the “smear campaign” against Vice President Leni Robredo and the harassment against Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay and nuns of the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines.

Mistreatment

De Lima is accused of allowing and benefiting from the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison during his stint as Justice secretary—an allegation she has repeatedly denied.

“Every day that Senator de Lima remains detained is another day of injustice, not only against her but against all Filipinos whose rights—to life, liberty, health and due process—have been trampled on by a violent and repressive government,” Nicholas Bequelin , a regional director at Amnesty International, said.

The human rights groups urged the Human Rights Council to hold government officials accountable for its abuses against de Lima and other human rights activists in the Philippines when it holds a session in June.

“The Philippine government has grossly mistreated Senator de Lima so that other whistleblowers and rights monitors will not dare expose the abuses and injustices of Duterte’s ‘drug war,’” Phil Robertson, HRW deputy Asia director, said.