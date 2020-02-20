Mistreatment of De Lima reflects 'broader attacks' vs rights defenders — groups

MANILA, Philippines — The continued detention of Sen. Leila de Lima reflects the “broader repressive conditions” that human rights defenders—particularly women—face in the country, global watchdogs said Thursday.
De Lima, facing conspiracy to commit drug trading charges before Muntinlupa courts, has
In a joint statement, Amnesty International, FORUM-ASIA, and Human Rights Watch called on the Philippine government
“Under the Duterte administration,
In November 2019, the Commission on Human Rights said that
“We have also observed the intensification of gender-based attacks, such as sexual harassment and the use of dehumanizing and misogynist language to silence
The organizations cited the lawsuits filed against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, the “smear campaign” against Vice President Leni Robredo and the harassment against
Mistreatment
“Every day that Senator de Lima remains detained is another day of injustice, not only against her but against all Filipinos whose rights—to life, liberty, health and due process—have
The human rights groups urged the Human Rights Council to hold government officials accountable for its abuses against de Lima and other human rights activists in the Philippines when it holds a session in June.
“The Philippine government has grossly mistreated Senator de Lima so that other whistleblowers and rights monitors will not dare expose the abuses and injustices of Duterte’s ‘drug war,’” Phil Robertson, HRW deputy Asia director, said.
Sen. Leila de Lima on Saturday marked the first year of her detention at the Philippine National Police detention center in Quezon City.
Ahead of the anniversary of her arrest, the Senate minority and various rights groups called on the Philippine government to release her immediately.
The Department of Justice initially charged De Lima for drug trading, but over the months, the state prosecutors filed motions to amend the charges and indict the senator on conspiracy to commit drug trading instead.
De Lima is known as one of the most outspoken critics of President Rodrigio Duterte's administration.
The US Senate has passed a resolution condemning the continued detention of Sen. Leila De Lima.
The same resolution also condemns "the Government of the Philippines for its role in state-sanctioned extrajudicial killings by police and other armed individuals as part of the 'War on Drugs' and the "arrest and detention of human rights defenders and political leaders who exercise their rights to freedom of expression."
Included in the language of the resolution is a provision calling "on the President of the United States to impose sanctions pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act (subtitle F of title XII of Public Law 114–328; 22 U.S.C. 2656 note) with respect to
— (A) members of the security forces and officials of the Government of the Philippines responsible for extrajudicial killings
; and (B) officials of the Government of the Philippines responsible for orchestrating the arrest and prolonged detention of Senator De Lima."
"My gratitude to the US Congress is overwhelming for including in the final and approved Appropriations Bill for Fiscal Year 2020, now signed into law by the US President, the provision restricting the travel to the US of those responsible for and party to my persecution and imprisonment, or the Durbin/Leahy amendment," Sen. Leila De Lima says in a handwritten dispatch after news of the ban being included in the approved US budget for 2020.
"This latest development signals the fact that impunity cannot last and that one way or another, justice will catch up with those who choose to do injustice to others. This also signifies a solid recognition by the US government that I am a clear victim of political persecution," De Lima also says.
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo says Sen. Leila de Lima's imprisonment "cannot be a wrongful detention" following news on the signing of the US spending bill which included a provision that bans the entry into America of officials involved in the detention of the senator.
Panelo on signing of spending bill that included a provision that bans the entry of those involved in the detention of Sen. de Lima into the US: It cannot be a wrongful detention @PhilippineStar @PhilstarNews— Alexis B. Romero (@alexisbromero) December 23, 2019
Panelo says Palace not bothered by— Alexis B. Romero (@alexisbromero) December 23, 2019
signing of spending bill that included a provision barring officials involved in the detention of de Lima from entering the US, says no credible info that her detention is wrongful @PhilippineStar @PhilstarNews
US President Donald Trump signs into law the 2020 spending bill which has a provision that bans Philippine officials involved in the detention of Sen. Leila de Lima from entering America, media reports say.
Detained Sen. Leila de Lima says the approval of a resolution by the US Senate committee calling on the Philippine government to drop charges against her is "further proof of the fakeness of the charges" against her.
"Kung may natitira pang duda na ako ay inosente, at biktima lamang ng pamumulitika at personal na paghihiganti ng mga tinamaan ng aking pagganap sa aking tungkulin at pagsisilbi sa Bayan nitong nakaraang mahigit sampung taon – burado na po iyon dahil sa malinaw, matapang at matinding suportang ito," says De Lima in a dispatch release.
"The unanimous support of all the twenty-one (21) bipartisan members of the US Foreign Relations Committee puts the final nail on the coffin of the blatant lie that Duterte uttered, and shared with certain Philippine Senators during a dinner in 2017, that the intel reports about my alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade came from the US," she adds.
