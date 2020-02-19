NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
This picture taken on February 14, 2020 shows a health quarantine officer (L) wearing protective gear as he checks the health documents from an arriving passenger in the wake of the the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak before she passes through customs at Daxing international airport in Beijing.
AFP/Nicolas Asfouri
LIST: Available flights for Filipinos in China who want to return home
none (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2020 - 11:13am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Philippine-bound flights are available in certain areas in China for Filipinos who want to return to the country.

Filipinos who want to return to the Philippines are reminded to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the country amid the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak in China.

Philippine-bound flights are available in the following areas:

Beijing With layovers in Bangkok, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Osaka, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo Xiamen
Chengdu With layover in: Guangzhou
Chonqing With layovers in: Bangkok, Guangzhou
Guangzhou Direct flight to Manila and with layovers in: Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul
Guiyang, Guizhou Province With layover in: Guangzhou
Hong Kong Direct flight to Manila and with layovers in: Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo
Kunming, Yunnan Province With layovers in: Bangkok, Guangzhou
Macau With layovers in: Bangkok, Hanoi, Siem Reap, Vientiane
Shanghai With layovers in: Bangkok, Beijing, Guangzhou, Haneda, Hong Kong, Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Narita, Seoul, Xiamen
Xiamen With layovers in: Bangkok, Guangzhou, Haneda, Hong Kong, Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Narita, Seoul, Xiamen

"Flight availability subject to changes. Also, please be guided by the travel bans imposed by the countries where the flights will transit," the DFA said.

Filipinos in China may coordinate with their respective embassies and consulates general through the following links:

https://bitlylink.com/FSPostsinChinaHotlines
https://bitlylink.com/WeChatHotlines

"Moreover, the DFA continues to work closely with relevant government agencies to ensure that effective and immediate assistance is extended to Filipinos abroad," the agency added. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 19, 2020 - 11:59am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 19, 2020 - 11:59am

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. orders the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo to immediately repatriate Filipino nationals aboard Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess.

"It's our duty to take care [of] our Overseas Filipinos wherever they are. I want them home now!" Locsin tweeted.

 

 

February 19, 2020 - 11:38am

An elderly Hong Kong man who contracted the new coronavirus died on Wednesday, authorities announce, the second fatality from the outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.  

"A 70-year-old male patient who was infected with the novel coronavirus deteriorated and succumbed in Princess Margaret Hospital this morning," the Hospital Authority says in a statement.

Officials say the man was taken to hospital on 12 February after a fall at home. He had a fever and tested positive for the virus, dying a week later. — AFP

February 19, 2020 - 10:06am

Filipino workers returning to Hong Kong and Macau will be required to sign a declaration stating that they are aware of the risks involved amid the Coronavirus Disease outbreak.

The DFA said newly-hired Filipino workers will also be exempted from the travel ban as long as they sign the form that can be obtained from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration.

"Aside from the travel ban exemption for OFWs, the recent resolution also allowed permanent residents of the Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions and Filipinos leaving to study abroad, to travel to Hong Kong and Macau," the DFA said Wednesday.

February 19, 2020 - 9:10am

The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 2,000 on Wednesday after 136 more people died, with the number of new cases falling for a second straight day, according to the National Health Commission.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 74,185.

The death toll rose to 2,004, with most of the deaths in central Hubei province, where the virus first emerged in December before spiralling into a nationwide epidemic.

In its daily update, the National Health Commission reported 1,749 new cases of people infected with the virus nationwide, the lowest number of new cases this month. — AFP

February 18, 2020 - 5:58pm

The health ministry says an additional 88 people have tested positive for coronavirus on a quarantined cruise ship off the Japan coast.

The new cases came from a total of 681 fresh results, the ministry said, taking the total number of positive cases on the Diamond Princess to 542. — AFP

