LIST: Available flights for Filipinos in China who want to return home

MANILA, Philippines
Philippine-bound flights are available in the following areas:
|Beijing
|With layovers in Bangkok, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Osaka, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo Xiamen
|Chengdu
|With layover in: Guangzhou
|Chonqing
|With layovers in: Bangkok, Guangzhou
|Guangzhou
|Direct flight to Manila and with layovers in: Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul
|Guiyang, Guizhou Province
|With layover in: Guangzhou
|Hong Kong
|Direct flight to Manila and with layovers in: Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo
|Kunming, Yunnan Province
|With layovers in: Bangkok, Guangzhou
|Macau
|With layovers in: Bangkok, Hanoi, Siem Reap, Vientiane
|Shanghai
|With layovers in: Bangkok, Beijing, Guangzhou, Haneda, Hong Kong, Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Narita, Seoul, Xiamen
|Xiamen
|With layovers in: Bangkok, Guangzhou, Haneda, Hong Kong, Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Narita, Seoul, Xiamen
"Flight availability subject to changes. Also, please
Filipinos in China may coordinate with their respective embassies and consulates general through the following links:
https://bitlylink.com/FSPostsinChinaHotlines
https://bitlylink.com/WeChatHotlines
"
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. orders the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo
"It's our duty to take care [of] our Overseas Filipinos wherever they are. I want them home now!" Locsin tweeted.
@DFAPHL I have ordered our Tokyo Embassy— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) February 19, 2020
to immediately repatriateour people in the Diamond Princess cruise ship in YokohomaJapan. It’s our duty to take care our Overseas Filipinos wherever they are. I want them home now!
An elderly Hong Kong man who contracted the new coronavirus died on Wednesday, authorities announce, the second fatality from the outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
"A 70-year-old male patient who
Officials say
The DFA said
"Aside from the travel ban exemption for OFWs, the recent resolution also allowed permanent residents of the Hong Kong and Macau
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 2,000 on Wednesday after 136 more people died, with the number of new cases falling for a second straight day, according to the National Health Commission.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 74,185.
The death toll rose to 2,004, with most of the deaths in central Hubei province, where the virus first emerged in December before spiralling into a nationwide epidemic.
In its daily update, the National Health Commission reported 1,749 new cases of people infected with the virus nationwide, the lowest number of new cases this month. — AFP
The health ministry says an additional 88 people have tested positive for coronavirus on a quarantined cruise ship off the Japan coast.
The new cases came from a total of 681 fresh results, the ministry said, taking the total number of positive cases on the Diamond Princess to 542. — AFP
- Latest
- Trending