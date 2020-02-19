LIST: Available flights for Filipinos in China who want to return home

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Philippine-bound flights are available in certain areas in China for Filipinos who want to return to the country.

Filipinos who want to return to the Philippines are reminded to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the country amid the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak in China.

Philippine-bound flights are available in the following areas:

Beijing With layovers in Bangkok, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Osaka, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo Xiamen Chengdu With layover in: Guangzhou Chonqing With layovers in: Bangkok, Guangzhou Guangzhou Direct flight to Manila and with layovers in: Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul Guiyang, Guizhou Province With layover in: Guangzhou Hong Kong Direct flight to Manila and with layovers in: Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo Kunming, Yunnan Province With layovers in: Bangkok, Guangzhou Macau With layovers in: Bangkok, Hanoi, Siem Reap, Vientiane Shanghai With layovers in: Bangkok, Beijing, Guangzhou, Haneda, Hong Kong, Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Narita, Seoul, Xiamen Xiamen With layovers in: Bangkok, Guangzhou, Haneda, Hong Kong, Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Narita, Seoul, Xiamen

"Flight availability subject to changes. Also, please be guided by the travel bans imposed by the countries where the flights will transit," the DFA said.

Filipinos in China may coordinate with their respective embassies and consulates general through the following links:

https://bitlylink.com/FSPostsinChinaHotlines

https://bitlylink.com/WeChatHotlines