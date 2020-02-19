NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Employees of local broadcast giant ABS-CBN holding placards ask motorists to hink their cars during a protest in front of ABS-CBN building in Manila on February 14, 2020. Philippine government lawyers moved on February 10 to strip the nation's biggest media group of its operating franchise in what campaigners branded a fresh attack on press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Withdraw gag order plea vs ABS-CBN, Amnesty International says
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2020 - 10:16am

MANILA, Philippines — An international human rights watchdog called for the withdrawal of Solicitor General Jose Calida’s “reprehensible” motion for the issuance of gag order on the government’s petition for the revocation of franchise of network ABS-CBN.

Amnesty International Regional Director Nicholas Bequelin said that the gag order, “a clear attempt to silence critics,” will set a “very dangerous precedent in violation of the right to freedom of expression.”

In a release Tuesday night, Bequelin called the gag order plea filed by Philippine government’s chief lawyer a request “to prevent people from freely discussing issues of public interest such as media freedom, and ongoing human rights violations in the country.”

Calida filed a Very Urgent Motion for the Issuance of Gag Order Tuesday morning, the same day that the Supreme Court justices meet for a full court session.

He accused the network, whose franchise ending in a month and he wanted revoked, of engaging in “propaganda in clear attempt to elicit public sympathy, sway public opinion, and, ultimately influence the resolution of the case.”

Calida listed explainers and reports of the network’s journalists on his quo warranto petition, “commentaries” of ABS-CBN and posts by its talents and other personalities as “instances” where the broadcast company violated the sub judice rule.

The sub judice rule is defined by jurisprudence as a rule that “restricts comments and disclosures pertaining to judicial proceedings to avoid prejudging the issue, influencing the court, or obstructing the administration of justice.”

Amnesty International’s Bequelin slammed Calida’s motion and said that “it is unacceptable for the authorities to blatantly attempt to restrict freedom of expression and then expect people in the Philippines to simply remain silent.”

He said that it would be better for the Philippine government to listen and address the criticism it has been receiving instead of “resorting to legal theatrics to suppress human rights.”

Calida's quo warranto vs ABS-CBN franchise

With a little over a month to renew its legislative franchise, Calida filed a quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN Corp. and asked the SC to revoke its franchise on February 11.

In a statement on the filing, Calida said: “We want to put an end to what we discovered to be highly abusive practices of ABS-CBN benefitting a greedy few at the expense of millions of its loyal subscribers. These practices have gone unnoticed or were disregarded for years.”

ABS-CBN is due to file its comment on Calida’s quo warranto petition on February 24.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 18, 2020 - 12:38pm

President Duterte threatens not to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, his latest in what critics call a string of verbal attacks against dissenting media.

February 18, 2020 - 12:38pm

The Institute of Corporate Directors, Institute for Solidarity in Asia, the Makati Business Club, and the Management Association of the Philippines, in a joint statement, "fervently urge Congress to judiciously address any issues raised" against ABS-CBN Corp. while also "taking serious account of the bedrock issues of media freedom and free enterprise."

The four business groups also "express our strong support for a balanced, fair and timely consideration" of bills filed to renew the network's franchise.

February 18, 2020 - 11:41am

Sen. Grace Poe says the Senate will push through with its hearing on the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN despite the gag order filed by the Office of the Solicitor General.

"A motion for a gag order is what it is. Just a motion," Poe said in a statement Tuesday.

Poe, chair of the Senate Commitee on Public Services, said the Supreme Court will have to decide on the case before recognizing the jurisdiction of its co-equal branch.

"Whether it will apply the gag order on our hearings is up to the Court to decide but our hearing will push through according to our Constitutional mandate," she said.

February 18, 2020 - 11:32am

The Office of the Solicitor General asks the Supreme Court to issue a gag order against ABS-CBN Corp. and ABS-CBN Convergence in relation to the quo warranto petition filed against the broadcast giant.

February 17, 2020 - 1:47pm

Senate Minority Franklin Drilon files a Senate joint resolution extending the franchise of ABS-CBN Corporation until Dec. 31, 2022.

Drilon filed Senate Joint Resolution 11 on February 17, noting that there are only 12 session days left before Congress adjourns March 14. The legislative franchise of broadcast giant ABS-CBN expires on March 30.

"[B]oth the Senate and the House of Representatives need additional time to review, assess and determine whether or not ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corporation shall be granted the renewal of its franchise," the resolution read.

February 16, 2020 - 1:45pm

It is unclear, despite assurances from lawmakers, that broadcast giant ABS-CBN can actually keep operating when it franchise exprires in March and while its renewal is pending in Congress, Sen. Grace Poe says Sunda.

"Kahit sabihin pa nila na pwede naman 'yan i-extend hanggang 2022, maganda siguro kung in writing o kaya at least verbally sabihin ng Kongreso, ‘We commit to give ABS-CBN through the National Telecommunications Commission a temporary permit to operate’ kasi hindi naman 'yan nakasulat sa batas. 'Yan ay kortesiya lamang na ibinibigay ng Kongreso at NTC,” Poe said.

(Even if they say that that can be extended up to 2022, it might be better to put it in writing or at least for Congress to say: "We commit to give ABS-CBN through the National Telecommunications Commission a temporary permit to operate" because that isn't in the law. That is only a courtesy that Congress and the NTC grants)
 
Poe, chair of the Senate Committee on Public Services, filed a resolution this week to hold hearings on alleged franchise violations by ABS-CBN Corp. and by its subsidiary ABS-CBN Converge.

A quo warranto petition has also been filed at the Supreme Court alleging those violations.

