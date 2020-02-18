NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, who are quarantined due to fear of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, walk on the deck of the ferry docked at the Daikaku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port on February 16, 2020.
AFP/Behrouz Mehri
Number of infected Filipinos in quarantined cruise ship climbs to 35
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2020 - 10:47am

MANILA, Philippines — Eight more Filipinos aboard a cruise ship quarantined off Japan tested positive for the coronavirus disease, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

This brings the total number of Filipinos aboard Diamond Princess who are infected by COVID-19 to 35.

In an interview on CNN Philippines, DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said most of the infected Filipinos are “asymptomatic and healthy.”

“Our embassy is in touch with them, each one of them. We want to make sure that they’re okay, they’re being taken care of,” Dulay said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases will discuss plans for the evacuation of over 500 Filipinos aboard the cruise ship.

The total number of diagnosed aboard Diamond Princess rose to 454—the biggest cluster of infections outside China. Since February 3, passengers have been confined to their cabins for a 14-day quarantine period.

The coronavirus disease that emerged in central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year has spread to nearly 30 locations. It has infected more than 72,000 people and killed over 1,800.

2019-NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 18, 2020 - 12:19pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 18, 2020 - 12:19pm

Officials have launched Task Force NCov, covering Lamitan City, to enforce measures preventing the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in its barangays.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman and Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay have agreed to cooperate in overseeing the operation of the task force, according to separate statements on Tuesday by their respective offices. — The STAR/John Unson

February 18, 2020 - 8:23am

The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,800 on Tuesday after 93 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.

In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,807 new cases, a smaller number of infections compared to those declared on Monday.

The new cases mean more than 72,300 people have now been affected across the country.

Most of the cases are in Hubei, where the virus first emerged in December before spiralling into a nationwide epidemic.

Tuesday's jump in the death toll was also lower than the increase reported Monday, bringing the national number of deaths to 1,863. — AFP

February 17, 2020 - 6:57pm

Organizers cancel Tokyo marathon for 38,000 amateur runners over virus — AFP

February 17, 2020 - 5:10pm

An additional 99 people have tested positive for coronavirus on a cruise ship off the Japan coast, Japanese media said Monday, citing new figures from the health ministry.

That would take the total number of positive cases on the Diamond Princess to 454. The health ministry declined to confirm the reports immediately. — AFP

February 17, 2020 - 5:02pm

More than a dozen infected Americans from a coronavirus-riddled cruise ship off Japan flew on evacuation flights to the US with other passengers on Monday, as the epidemic claimed more lives in China to take the death toll above 1,700.

The COVID-19 virus has infected more than 70,500 people in its epicentre of China and sparked panic buying, economic jitters and the cancellation of high-profile sporting and cultural events.

With fresh cases emerging daily in Japan, the government has advised citizens to avoid mass gatherings, and on Monday cancelled celebrations for the Emperor's birthday — an annual jamboree that sees thousands of well-wishers descend on central Tokyo.— AFP

