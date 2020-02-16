NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Number of PUIs hits 487
Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - February 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The number of persons under investigation (PUIs) for coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the country has reached 487 as of yesterday, a report of the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

According to the DOH, the figure is 32 cases more than the 445 PUIs last Friday.

The DOH said that 154 PUIs remain confined at healthcare facilities nationwide for the required 14-day quarantine period. On the other hand, 330 have already been discharged.  

According to Health Assistant Secretary for Public Health Service Maria Rosario Vergeire, they have already tracked down 61 percent of those who came into contact with the Chinese couple who became the country’s first and second cases of COVID-19.

The DOH had interviewed 277 contacts of the couple. A total of 218 of them have completed the 14-day quarantine period while 15 are undergoing home isolation.

Vergerie reported on Friday that the 60-year-old Chinese woman who is the country’s third COVID-19 case had 740 contacts identified.  Of these, 255 had already been reached.

She said that to strengthen the surveillance of the close contacts of people with COVID-19, the DOH is seeking the help of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

She added that Comelec may be able to help track down those who may have come into contact with people suspected of being afflicted with the disease. She did not specify exactly what help the Comelec could offer.

Currently, it is the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) that is assisting the DOH in tracking down close contacts of people infected.

“We have sat down with the PNP-CIDG and Comelec to have a resolution of this issue.  So the next time around we will be able to prevent these circumstances from happening again,” she said.

Vergeire revealed that it has become difficult to do contact tracing because many passengers have indicated “erroneous and  incomplete” contact information on the yellow health card at the airports.

She appealed to the public to declare their real contact information so they could be contacted when needed.

The official added there is still no local transmission of COVID-19 in the country and reaching all possible contacts is an important way of maintaining such status.   

Meanwhile, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) reminded government offices to observe precautionary measures to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

The CSC said heads of government offices must see to it that employees are strictly complying with the prevention and control measures earlier recommended by the DOH, including regular and thorough handwashing and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

The use of face mask should also be required for employees who have respiratory infections or symptoms as well as for those who are caring for sick persons or those who are healthcare workers attending to patients with respiratory infections or symptoms.

The CSC stressed that preventive measures should include the management of symptomatic employees.

“Employees suspected of having COVID-19 must be provided with a face mask to prevent the risk of spreading the infection; be immediately isolated in a separate well-ventilated room, away from other workers; and be referred to a healthcare provider or hospital for evaluation. The employee’s work area must also be decontaminated,” the CSC said.

“Moreover, the Commission called on state workers to keep themselves posted on the latest developments about this event, refrain from spreading false information and heed self-protection measures as advised by the DOH,” it added.

 

 

