House leader backs local tourism amid COVID-19 threat
Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - February 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A House leader has supported the move of the Department of Tourism (DOT) to boost local tourism to mitigate the effects of the travel ban on China due to the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Deputy Speaker and 1-Pacman Rep. Mikee Romero called on airline operators to support the measure by offering promos and fare discounts for local flights.

Romero, a majority owner of AirAsia Philippines, led in responding to the national government’s call for cooperation of local airlines and lauded other airlines for following suit.

“We welcome the President’s call and we are responding positively to it. We want to boost domestic tourism by offering significantly reduced fares to encourage more of our people to travel within our country,” he said.

The economist-lawmaker said encouraging local tourists would lessen the impact of the COVID-2019 threat “on our economy and on tourism in particular.”

He said AirAsia Philippines is offering a 22 percent fare discount and added that Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific have responded positively to the President’s call as well.

The President made the appeal early this week when he met with owners of airlines, hotels, resorts and other tourism-oriented establishments in a bid to counter the negative effects of COVID-2019.

Like the country’s airlines, hotels, resorts, inns, restaurants and other businesses in tourist destinations are offering discounts to promote domestic tourism, according to the DOT.

DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat told a House hearing on Wednesday that the country stood to lose at least P40 billion in tourism-related revenues due to COVID-2019.

The President promised stakeholders that he would visit tourist spots like Boracay, Bohol and Cebu to show that these places are safe despite COVID-2019.

He urged officials and citizens to join him in his trips.

“To my fellow Filipinos, I encourage you travel with me around the Philippines. Come with me and be my travel companion. I’ll be traveling around the Philippines. Let’s go around the Philippines. Let’s prioritize our own. There are many beautiful places in the Philippines. You don’t have to worry about a thing,” he said.

He urged the public to “remain calm and vigilant” but at the same time take precautionary measures in the face of the virus threat.

COVID-2019 emerged in China at the end of last year. It has infected more than 67,000 people worldwide and killed more than 1,500.

