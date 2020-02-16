Gas prices to go up this week

MANILA, Philippines — Gasoline prices are expected to slightly go up next week as global prices register gains.

In its forecast, Unioil said motorists should expect mixed price movement next week.

“Diesel should have no movement or could go down by P0.10. Gasoline should increase by P0.20 to P0.30,” it said.

Global oil prices registered its first weekly gain in the past trading week since early January as investors see the economic impact of the novel coronavirus would be short-lived, Reuters reported.

At home, this would be the first price increase for gasoline since the start of the year.

Last week, gasoline prices were rolled back by P0.30 per liter, P0.60 per liter for diesel and P1.40 per liter for kerosene.

This brought the year-to-date adjustments to stand at a net decrease of P3.15 per liter for gasoline, P4.50 per liter for diesel and P5.84 per liter for kerosene.