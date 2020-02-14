'Travel with me': Duterte urges Filipinos to visit local destinations amid COVID-19 scare

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte called on Filipinos to patronize domestic travel to counter the negative effects of the spread of coronavirus disease to the local tourism industry.
“To my fellow Filipinos, I encourage you travel with me around the Philippines,” Duterte said in a taped message Friday.
He added: “Come with me and be my travel companion. I’ll be traveling around the Philippines. Let’s go around the Philippines. Let’s prioritize our own.”
The chief executive issued the message after the government banned foreign nationals coming from China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This led to canceled flights, and hotel and tour bookings across the country.
The Department of Tourism reported
Chinese—hit hardest by COVID-19—are the second biggest group of foreign visitors next to Korean tourists.
Duterte assured the public that everything is “safe
“There are many beautiful places in the Philippines. You don’t have to worry about a thing,” he said.
The president added that tourism and aviation stakeholders have agreed to lower airfare and hotel rates “so
Duterte on Thursday urged Filipinos to “remain calm and vigilant” and take precautionary measures amid the ongoing outbreak.
The coronavirus disease that emerged in China at the end of 2019 has infected
The Health department said there are 230 patients under investigation
