Bersamin is new GSIS chair, Go says

MANILA, Philippines — Retired Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin has been appointed as the new chair of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

ABS-CBN reported that Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go confirmed that Bersamin took oath last week.

Go is the president’s long-time aide, but has since resigned to run for the Senate. He is Duterte’s de facto spokesperson.

Bersamin is shown as one of the newly-appointed government officials who took oath at the Malacañan Palace in a photo posted by the Presidential Communications Office on February 6.

The retired chief justice will take the seat of Rolando Macasaet who has held the post since June 2018.

Bersamin at the Judiciary

Bersamin retired from the high court in October 2019.

Duterte appointed Bersamin as the chief justice in November 2017, a time when the SC was reeling from controversies surrounding the ouster of Ma. Lourdes Sereno as head of judiciary.

Bersamin is one of the eight justices who voted to grant Solicitor General Jose Calida’s quo warranto petition and declare her position null.

Bersamin, a graduate of the University of the East law school, finished the 1973 Bar Exams as the ninth placer with an average of 86.3%.

He started his career at the judiciary in November 1986, when he was appointed as a trial court judge for which he received the Chief Justice Jose Abad Santos Award (Outstanding RTC Judge) in 2002.

He was appointed to the Court of Appeals as associate justice in March 2003, and to the SC on April 2, 2009. — Kristine Joy Patag