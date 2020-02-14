NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Lucas Bersamin retired from the Supreme Court on October 2019.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, file
Bersamin is new GSIS chair, Go says
(Philstar.com) - February 14, 2020 - 10:04am

MANILA, Philippines — Retired Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin has been appointed as the new chair of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

ABS-CBN reported that Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go confirmed that Bersamin took oath last week.

Go is the president’s long-time aide, but has since resigned to run for the Senate. He is Duterte’s de facto spokesperson.

Bersamin is shown as one of the newly-appointed government officials who took oath at the Malacañan Palace in a photo posted by the Presidential Communications Office on February 6.

The retired chief justice will take the seat of Rolando Macasaet who has held the post since June 2018.

Bersamin at the Judiciary

Bersamin retired from the high court in October 2019.

Duterte appointed Bersamin as the chief justice in November 2017, a time when the SC was reeling from controversies surrounding the ouster of Ma. Lourdes Sereno as head of judiciary.

Bersamin is one of the eight justices who voted to grant Solicitor General Jose Calida’s quo warranto petition and declare her position null.

Bersamin, a graduate of the University of the East law school, finished the 1973 Bar Exams as the ninth placer with an average of 86.3%.

He started his career at the judiciary in November 1986, when he was appointed as a trial court judge for which he received the Chief Justice Jose Abad Santos Award (Outstanding RTC Judge) in 2002. 

He was appointed to the Court of Appeals as associate justice in March 2003, and to the SC on April 2, 2009. — Kristine Joy Patag

GOVERNMENT SERVICE INSURANCE SYSTEM GSIS LUCAS BERSAMIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN's Philippine Depositary Receipt holders not owners, lawyer says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
Lim explained that PDRs give its holders “the right to own a share, but that right is subjected to law.”
Headlines
fbfb
Año confirms Espenido on Duterte drug list
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año confirmed yesterday that police Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido is included...
Headlines
fbfb
'Thank you, next': Trump fine with ending defense pact with Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"I never minded that very much, to be honest," Trump told reporters Wednesday. 
Headlines
fbfb
Palace dismisses Trump's nonchalance on VFA termination
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 17 hours ago
Malacañang appears to doubt the sincerity of US President Donald Trump over his remarks on the Philippines' move to...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte calls for calm on COVID
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The number of persons under investigation for a possible infection of the new coronavirus disease COVID-19 rose to 441, the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
‘COVID-19 shows no signs of mutation’ B
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The new coronavirus disease-2019 that has claimed the lives of over a thousand people shows no signs of mutation, the World...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Palace: ABS-CBN can apply for new franchise
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Television network ABS-CBN could still apply for a new franchise if the Office of the Solicitor General succeeds in its bid...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Public warned of candy in condom packaging
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has warned the public against a candy brand that uses condom foil wrapper as packaging.
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Valentine’s rooted in Christian love – bishop
By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
An official of the Catholic Church has urged the public not to celebrate Valentine’s Day promoting divorce, same-sex...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Ex-SC justice Buena, 87
By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Arturo Buena, one of the magistrates who voted to uphold the constitutionality of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with