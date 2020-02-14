NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“President is right. No more VFAs even with other countries. We stand by our own guns by buying our own with a defense budget commensurate to the threats to our sovereignty,” Locsin tweeted.
STAR/ File
No more VFAs with other countries ­— Locsin
Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - February 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte was right about ruling out another Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with other allies after serving a notice of termination of the defense arrangement with the United States, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said yesterday.

“President is right. No more VFAs even with other countries. We stand by our own guns by buying our own with a defense budget commensurate to the threats to our sovereignty,” Locsin tweeted.

“The US protected us from Soviet/Chinese communism, stopped the fall of the Philippine domino by fighting like hell in Vietnam and deterred another round of reef-grabbing. Time to pay our own way to our own sovereign defense. Then US will be even more dependable ally,” he said.

On orders from Duterte through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Locsin signed on Tuesday the notice of termination and announced on Twitter that the notice was received the same day by Deputy Chief of Mission John Law of the US embassy in Manila.

TEODORO LOCSIN JR. VFA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace dismisses Trump's nonchalance on VFA termination
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
Malacañang appears to doubt the sincerity of US President Donald Trump over his remarks on the Philippines' move to...
Headlines
fbfb
'Thank you, next': Trump fine with ending defense pact with Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 16 hours ago
"I never minded that very much, to be honest," Trump told reporters Wednesday. 
Headlines
fbfb
Fitch unit: Philippines-US relations unlikely to collapse; sweeter ties seen post-Duterte
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte let the cold air in when he decided to scrap the Philippines’ two-decade-old military agreement...
Headlines
fbfb
Espenido sacked for suspected drug links?
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido, the controversial police official who led a bloody operation against members of an influential family...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN's Philippine Depositary Receipt holders not owners, lawyer says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 11 hours ago
Lim explained that PDRs give its holders “the right to own a share, but that right is subjected to law.”
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Trump ‘fine’ with VFA termination
By Pia Lee Brago | 1 hour ago
United States President Donald Trump said he does not mind the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) and even...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘MDT, EDCA may also be scrapped’
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Based on his “body language,” President Duterte may also push for the scrapping of the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte calls for calm on COVID
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The number of persons under investigation for a possible infection of the new coronavirus disease COVID-19 rose to 441, the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Año confirms Espenido on Duterte drug list
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año confirmed yesterday that police Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido is included...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘COVID-19 shows no signs of mutation’ B
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The new coronavirus disease-2019 that has claimed the lives of over a thousand people shows no signs of mutation, the World...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with