Cardinal Tagle begins new mission in Vatican

MANILA, Philippines — Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has begun his work in Vatican City, heading the office that oversees the Catholic Church’s missionary activities worldwide.

Tagle recently moved to Vatican to begin his new mission as the prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

In a Facebook post, Fr. Regie Malicdem, Tagle’s personal secretary and chancellor of the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Manila, quoted the cardinal during the first meeting with his collaborators.

“I am here to start my new mission as prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. I am the prefect but I am not perfect. I came here as a student in order to learn from you, my masters and teachers,” Tagle said.

He added: “I bring you all the greetings and affections from Asia and especially from the Philippines and Manila.”

Malicdem also shared photos of Tagle’s new office and the view from his room, which overlooks the famous column of the Immaculate Conception near the Spanish steps.

“These will surely remind him of the Manila Cathedral and the Archdiocese of Manila,” he said.

Pope Francis appointed the 62-year-old cardinal as prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of the Peoples in December last year.

His appointment marks the return of an Asian cardinal to the important department in charge of spreading the Catholic faith.

Pope Francis appointed Bishop Broderick Pabillo as the apostolic administrator or caretaker of the Archdiocese of Manila.