In this Dec. 22, 2019 photo, Angkas riders gather to protest the 10,000-rider cap imposed on the company by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
16 senators sign committee report on legalizing motorcycle taxis
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 13, 2020 - 10:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Majority of the senators signed a joint committee report on the bill allowing the use of motorcycles as public utility vehicles.

Sixteen senators signed the report of the Senate's Public Services and Local Government panels, which recommended the approval of the Motorycles-for-Hire Act.

The proposed legislation, which seeks to amend a provision of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, classifies motorcycle taxis as among the PUVs regulated by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

“We are inching closer to having a law that will make motorcycle taxis a part of our public transportation system,” Poe, head of the Public Services committee, said.

The bill defines motorcycles-for-hire as any two-wheeled motor vehicle registered with the Land Transportation Office, which transports passengers and goods and which may utilize online ride hailing or pre-arranged transportation platforms.

Motorcycle taxis should weigh less than 1,000 kilograms, be able to travel faster than 50 kilometers per hour, and have a minimum engine displacement of 125 cubic centimeters, and a backbone-type built.

This excludes underbone motorcycles, which are common in the Philippines.

The bill would still need to hurdle second and third reading approvals in the Senate.

The House of Representatives must also pass their version of the proposed legislation. Bills on motorcycle taxis at the lower chamber remain pending with the committee on transportation.

The worsening traffic problem in Metro Manila forces commuters to seek alternative modes of transportation such as motorcycles-for-hire.

The approval of the committee report comes a month before the expiry of a pilot run for motorcycle taxis, which allowed transport firms Angkas, JoyRide and Move It to serve commuters.

