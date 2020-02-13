NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
No CA member opposed the motion of Sen. Joel Villanueva to confirm the appointment of Santos, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986.
Santos, Camacho get CA nod
Paolo Romero (The Philippine Star) - February 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Appointments (CA) yesterday confirmed the appointment of Armed Forces chief Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. and Commodore Luzviminda Camacho, the first female officer to reach star-rank in the Navy.

Before his appointment as the country’s military chief, Santos served as commander of the Army’s 7th Infantry Division in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija before heading the Eastern Mindanao Command.

He was also chief of the 11th Intelligence Service Unit in Davao City, hometown of President Duterte.

Meanwhile, Camacho was the first female head of the Armed Forces’ Office of Legislative Affairs and the first female commander of the Philippine contingent to the United Nations Peacekeepers deployed in Haiti from June 2013 to January 2015.

“Clearly, Commodore Camacho has paved the way in her field before we were even privileged to meet her. Hers is a story of pure grit. Her story is no different from those of the majority of women who quietly and diligently work to excel in their respective fields. Her success is our success,” Sen. Grace Poe said in sponsoring her nomination.

“More than the grant of this title, this appointment signifies bigger and better things to come for the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Putting the right leaders at its helm is only the start of better capacitating our Navy in these uncertain times,” she said.

 Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Senate committee on national defense and security, questioned the continued “revolving door” policy under the Duterte administration, which already saw several military chiefs.

Santos is expected to retire on Aug. 3 this year upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

“Now, I’m not questioning the authority and prerogative of the commander-in-chief or the President, but as a matter of policy, my question would be, is the revolving door policy good or bad for the Armed Forces?” Lacson asked Santos during the confirmation hearing yesterday

