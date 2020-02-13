NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte and Go led the turnover of 74 fire trucks to local officials from Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.
STAR/ File
Duterte, Go push for BFP modernization
(The Philippine Star) - February 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte and Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go pushed for the continued modernization of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) during the turnover ceremonies of fire trucks to local government units in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City yesterday.

Duterte and Go led the turnover of 74 fire trucks to local officials from Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

“These new equipment are testament to the government’s full support for the BFP’s mandate to promote public safety by saving lives and protecting property from destruction during natural and manmade disasters and other emergencies,” Duterte said in his speech.

BFP chief Jose Embang Jr. acknowledged the benefits of the proposed law by Go, author of Senate Bill No. 204 or the proposed Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2019.

A counterpart bill is also pending in the House of Representatives.

The President urged Congress in his fourth State of the Nation Address in July 2019 to pass a law mandating a modernization program for the BFP, along with several other laws.

Embang said that 287 or 19 percent of the 1,489 municipalities in the country do not have fire trucks.

At the BFP’s 46th Fire Service Recognition Day on Dec. 14, Go said that he was pushing for the passage of SB 204.

SB 204 seeks to establish a Fire Protection Modernization Program to be implemented by the BFP and will include hiring of more personnel, acquiring modern fire equipment and training for firefighters.

The bill also mandates BFP to respond to disasters and conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drive in all local government units, particularly in informal settlements and economically depressed areas.

“It is high time that we upgrade the facilities and capabilities of the Bureau of Fire Protection. Let us add more services and hire more men and women who would dare to become the respected and admired firemen and women of our nation,” said Go. 

Go also said in previous statements that he will push for the arming of firefighters so they can help the government in its campaign against illegal drugs and criminality. 

BFP CHRISTOPHER “BONG” GO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taiwan says it is 'wrongly included' in Philippines' expanded COVID-19 travel ban
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines stressed that Taiwan is a “sovereign and independent st...
Headlines
fbfb
Calida says ABS-CBN's KBO service illegal, but network says it has permits
By Kristine Joy Patag | 11 hours ago
Guevarra, in a legal opinion issued June 2018, told the NTC that "broadcast companies can engage in Conditional Access or...
Headlines
fbfb
Military agreement with other countries may be considered — Guevarra
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Status of Visiting Forces Agreement with Australia was signed in 2007 and ratified in 2012.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte insists broadcasting a privilege granted by gov't amid quo warranto vs ABS-CBN
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
At the same event, President Duterte called on broadcasters to pursue the "truth" even if it would destroy him.
Headlines
fbfb
Pangilinan questions motive behind Taiwan inclusion in COVID-19 travel ban
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"Is the ban due to the novel coronavirus? Are there health risks posed for Filipinos going to and coming from Taiwan?"
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
DOH braces for local COVID-19 transmission
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Local transmission of the new coronavirus disease may be inevitable, as observed now in nine other countries, prompting the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
POGOs abet human trafficking – Ang-See
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
The rise of Philippine offshore gaming operators has not only spawned prostitution dens but also human trafficking as crime...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
AFP eyes VFAs with China, Japan
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines will be pushing for military cooperation arrangements with other countries in the region,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Be less romantic on Valentine’s Day – DOH
By Ding Cervantes | 1 hour ago
Imagine having a Valentine’s Day date outdoors, with masked lovers maintaining their distance and holding hands rubbed...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
US defense chief: VFA termination ‘move in wrong direction’
By Jaime Laude | 1 hour ago
In the face of China’s growing aggressiveness in the region, the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement by the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with