Duterte, Go push for BFP modernization

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte and Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go pushed for the continued modernization of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) during the turnover ceremonies of fire trucks to local government units in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City yesterday.

Duterte and Go led the turnover of 74 fire trucks to local officials from Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

“These new equipment are testament to the government’s full support for the BFP’s mandate to promote public safety by saving lives and protecting property from destruction during natural and manmade disasters and other emergencies,” Duterte said in his speech.

BFP chief Jose Embang Jr. acknowledged the benefits of the proposed law by Go, author of Senate Bill No. 204 or the proposed Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2019.

A counterpart bill is also pending in the House of Representatives.

The President urged Congress in his fourth State of the Nation Address in July 2019 to pass a law mandating a modernization program for the BFP, along with several other laws.

Embang said that 287 or 19 percent of the 1,489 municipalities in the country do not have fire trucks.

At the BFP’s 46th Fire Service Recognition Day on Dec. 14, Go said that he was pushing for the passage of SB 204.

SB 204 seeks to establish a Fire Protection Modernization Program to be implemented by the BFP and will include hiring of more personnel, acquiring modern fire equipment and training for firefighters.

The bill also mandates BFP to respond to disasters and conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drive in all local government units, particularly in informal settlements and economically depressed areas.

“It is high time that we upgrade the facilities and capabilities of the Bureau of Fire Protection. Let us add more services and hire more men and women who would dare to become the respected and admired firemen and women of our nation,” said Go.

Go also said in previous statements that he will push for the arming of firefighters so they can help the government in its campaign against illegal drugs and criminality.