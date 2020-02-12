Duterte insists broadcasting a privilege granted by gov't amid quo warranto vs ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Days after the Office of the Solicitor General asked the Supreme Court to revoke the franchise of ABS-CBN, President Rodrigo Duterte maintained that broadcasting is a government-granted "privilege" that should not be abused.
“While our Constitution upholds freedom of the press, the function of broadcast is a privilege granted by government," Duterte said during the oath-taking of the officers of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas Wednesday in Malacañan.
"It is imbued with the best interest of the nation and our people. And we will not tolerate any abuse of that privilege,” he added.
Media groups have slammed the quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN, calling it an attack on press freedom and an attempt to silence dissent. Officials, however, have insisted that the petition was intended to make the network accountable for its alleged violations against the law.
At the same event, Duterte called on broadcasters to pursue the "truth" even if it would destroy him.
"You owe it to the republic to inform them, What I am asking for is simply the truth. I the truth will destroy me, so be it," he said.
"That's the price of being in public service but I assure you it can be something else except money."
Duterte also cited the Philippine media's role in promoting awareness of social issues, promoting accountability in government, and mobilizing the public in times of disasters.
"Be assured that this administration will uphold equal protection of rights and your safety in the performance of your duties," the president said.
Press Statement
February 12, 2020
Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino
Quo Warranto of ABS-CBN franchise: Raiding by Duterte cronies without regard to workers’ welfare
The issue of the quo warranto on the franchise of ABS-CBN is attack by the authoritarian Duterte regime on press freedom, since it reveals that the state has the gall and audacity to lay pressure on the country’s biggest media network, seemingly out of vengeance against a firm that did not broadcast the president’s electoral advertisements in 2016 and apparently in preparation to the presidential race in 2020.
But it is not an attack on free press per se. Because ABS-CBN is not truly “free”. It is beholden to the interests of its owners and advertisers. The ABS-CBN management advanced the interests of the Lopezes by protecting administrations it allied itself with.
Hence, the quo warranto could only be seen as an attack on the free expression only in the sense that - because the high and mighty Lopezes were not spared from Duterte’s offensive, then all media outfits – especially small independent and alternative press – are in peril. It sends a chilling effect to institutions that they should toe the admistration’s propaganda line lest they are threatened to be put out of business.
However, the fear that the congressional franchise would not be extended is unfounded. The franchise will continue but under an ABS-CBN that is under the control of pro-Duterte oligarchs.
Crony capitalism is part and parcel of a tyrant’s playbook. We call on the independent media to look into the buy-in of Dennis Uy into the equities of ABS-CBN. The issue has resulted into a big drop not just in the market value of ABS-CBN but in other companies controlled by the Lopez holding firm.
We are seeing a reverse of the “pump and dump” scheme. Government pressure is put on a business to compel short-term owners to dump the stock, a crony aspiring majority control comes in to buy the Lopez stocks in various companies at cheaper prices, which would soon regain its lost paper value as pro-Duterte oligarchs to turn to raid another industry. The stocks of Philweb, 2Go, Manila Water, among others, are proof to this grand scheme.
Politically, the regime stood to gain in the ABS-CBN quo warranto case by intimidating the Third Estate to submission, while distracting the public from the real and immediate issue of government ineptitude on the Taal disaster, the rise of criminality and Chinese POGO, and the looming health crisis brought by NCov virus.
As a socialist labor center, the Buklurang ng Manggagawang Pilipino could not but raise its brows on how the ABS-CBN spin doctors use the issue of job security to counter the raiding scheme of Duterte and his cabal of cronies. The country’s bourgeois press is the number one violator of labor rights and standards. Its patent practice of contractualization to the detriment of thousands of talents is well-known and well-documented.
In paper, the State should hold the primacy of the plight of the workers in the political and economic infighting of the elite. In the ABS-CBN case, it should give main consideration to the contribution of the workers not only in the growth of the company but also to the much-purported role of the network in nation building.
But the State is not a neutral arbiter, it is an instrument by the ruling classes against the oppressed masses – and in a deformed elite democracy after Edsa 1986 – it is a weapon by the dominant clique of the ruling elite against its rivals.
Statement of the Justice and Court Reporters Association on the Solicitor-General's Action
We, the reporters of the Justice and Court Reporters Association (JUCRA), air our disapproval over the act of Solicitor General Jose C. Calida last February 10, 2020 in calling out ABS-CBN reporter Atty. Michael Jobert Navallo during the filing of a petition for quo warranto before the Supreme Court (SC).
Calida is more than welcome to present his side in a calm, logical manner on acts and issues involving him. He has consistently refused to do so. Instead the solicitor general accused Navallo of persecuting him and urged him menacingly to "practice law" instead of journalism.
Calida, by his hostility to Atty. Navallo, failed to rise to the exacting standards of his profession both as an officer of the court and as a ranking civil servant. We take it as an affront to our constitutional right to report. We believe that such veiled threats to reporters, especially when coming from a government official, have no space in a democracy.
Statement of the PNP Press Corps on the quo warranto petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General against ABS-CBN
FEBRUARY 11, 2020
We, at the PNP Press Corps, express serious concern on the attempt to stop the operation of ABS-CBN.
Amid various arguments pertaining to this matter, all of these still boil down to the issue of press fredom, which is enshrines in the Constitution, and which is part of the real meaning of democracy.
We stand with our fellow media workers at ABS-CBN, we stand for fair treatment and due process, and we stand for freedom of the press.
#NoToABSCBNShutDown
Broadcast giant ABS-CBN clarifies in a statement that it has no outstanding tax liability with the Bureau of Internal Revenue, adding that it was issued a Tax Clearance Certificate in 2019.
Here is the full statement.
Defense Press Corps of the Philippines
Statement
#NoToABSCBNShutDown
We, the Defense Press Corps, call on Congress to renew the franchise of ABS-CBN and condemn the attempt by Solicitor General Jose Calida to intrude into a purely legislative power through the Supreme Court.
Calida's attempt, whil an overreach of his office's function, is clearly a move to utilize the country's laws as a tool for harassment and retribution.
We stand by our ABS-CBN colleagues who are among the truth tellers feared by the powerful, corrupt, and abusive. Shutting down ABS-CBN would be a triumph for the oppressor.
It has been said that a free press is the lifeblood of democracy. We cannot emphasize this enough as seeking to destroy ABS-CBN, an institution in the Philippine media industry, sends a clear warning to the country's fourth estate to carry our message or face annihilation.
