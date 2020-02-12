NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during a meeting with local chief executives at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Feb. 10, 2020.
Ace Morandante/Presidential Photo
Duterte says 'ninja cops' and narco-generals in PNP reduced to 'about 4'
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - February 12, 2020 - 9:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — There are only about four "ninja" cops and generals remaining in the police force and they would end up dead because of their "sins," President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday.

Duterte said he is determined to kill those who destroy the country including the so-called "ninja" cops or policemen involved in the reselling of narcotics seized in law enforcement operations.

"My sworn duty is not to protect the people who are into drugs. My sworn duty is to protect the people and preserve the Republic of the Philippines," Duterte said during the oath-taking of the officers of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas in Malacañan.

"They (drug syndicates) have runners... the generals and ninja cops but they are still around but they have been reduced to about four and they will all die because they have sins to the nation," he added.

Duterte said he is ready to shoot the rogue policemen even if he is no longer in power.

"I would shoot them if I see them, whether president or ordinary. If I see them and I know they are angry with me because of drugs, we will really end up shooting each other," he added.

More than 5,000 drug suspects have died since Duterte launched his brutal war on narcotics in 2016, worrying human rights advocates who claim that that the campaign encourages extrajudicial killings and other abuses.

Officials have claimed that most of the fatalities were killed by their former companions in drug syndicates and those who fought back with law enforcers.

Duterte chided human rights advocates for criticizing his war on illegal drugs and maintained that he has faith in the data provided to him by the police.

"The son of a b**** human rights (advocates), they are just worried about a dead carcass...Of course, there are exceptions but of the fatalities, they would claim, are cases of extrajudicial killings," he said.

"I will admit that the (information by the) police has a semblance of truth. I go by government records. If they say, 'Duterte, we killed 5,000 so be it."

NINJA COPS RODRIGO DUTERTE WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
