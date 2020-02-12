NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Repatriates from China arrive at the Clark International Airport on February 9, 2020.
Department of Foreign Affairs, Handout
DOH: 2 Filipinos from virus epicenter Wuhan test negative for COVID-19
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2020 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipinos brought home from China tested negative for the new coronavirus disease, the Department of Health said Wednesday. 

Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said the two Filipinos repatriated from Wuhan, Hubei province—the ground zero of the deadly illness—had diarrhea while quarantined at the Athlete’s Village in New Clark City.

Domingo said the 34-year-old female and one-year-old male were tested for possible COVID-19 infection but the results turned out negative.

Even though they tested negative, the two were brought back from Jose B. Lingad General Hospital in Pampanga to the New Clark City in Tarlac to complete their 14-day quarantine.

“We need to make sure we complete the incubation period because the results could be negative now since they’ve been there for only three days,” Domingo said in Filipino.

The Health official assured the public that health personnel are monitoring the condition of the repatriates twice a day.

Some 30 Filipinos arrived in the Philippines from China Sunday morning. They are currently being quarantined in a sporting facility along with government workers who are part of the repatriation team and plane crew members.

According to the DOH, 208 of the 408 patients under investigation in the country have tested negative for COVID-19.

The coronavirus disease that emerged in China at the end of 2019 has killed over 1,100 and infected 44,600 in the country.

It has spread to nearly 30 countries, with the World Health Organization warning that the virus was a “very grave threat.”

