NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The TV giant should also include in the comment their response to Calida’s plea for the high court to issue a temporary restraining order and writ of preliminary injunction.
STAR/File
SC orders ABS-CBN to comment on quo warranto
Evelyn Macairan (The Philippine Star) - February 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has given television network ABS-CBN and its sister company, ABS-CBN Convergence, 10 days to comment on the quo warranto petition that Solicitor General Jose Calida filed last Monday.

“Acting on the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Calida in behalf of the Republic against respondents ABS-CBN Corp. and ABS-CBN Convergence Inc., the Supreme Court in today’s en banc session required the respondents to file their comment to the said petition for quo warranto within a non-extendible period of 10 days from receipt of notice,” said SC spokesman Brian Keith Hosaka.

The TV giant should also include in the comment their response to Calida’s plea for the high court to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) and writ of preliminary injunction. 

“The action of the court right now is to require the respondents to comment on the petition for quo warranto which includes a prayer for issuance of a TRO and writ of preliminary injunction,” he added.

The magistrates also did not act on the Very Urgent Omnibus Motion of the solicitor general asking the SC to only give the respondents five days to give their comments and to set oral arguments in order to hear the parties on the merits of the petition. 

Calida even suggested that the oral arguments be scheduled at 2 p.m. of March 3. 

But the SC official said, “There was no order setting the case for oral arguments.”

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the House of Representatives need not wait for the SC decision before it tackles the network’s application for a renewal of franchise.

“The filing of the petition for quo warranto seeking the forfeiture of ABS-CBN’s franchise is independent of and separate from the legislative process of granting the renewal of the said franchise upon expiration of its term in March,” Guevarra said. 

ABS-CBN GENERAL CALIDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘It’s not about me’: Nancy Binay favors ABS-CBN franchise renewal despite differences with network
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
Sen. Nancy Binay said she would vote for the renewal of franchise of broadcast giant ABS-CBN if it reaches the Senate.
Headlines
fbfb
Calida cites 'transcendental importance' in case vs ABS-CBN: What is it?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 15 hours ago
“The Supreme Court should just dismiss this on the basis that it is the wrong venue," Constitutional Law professor Tony...
Headlines
fbfb
'Subservient to China': Senators react to VFA termination
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
Senators slammed the signing of the notice of termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement.
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN given 10 days to comment on quo warranto petition
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
On Tuesday's en banc session, the High Court required the respondents to file their comment to the said petition for...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Duterte orders termination of Visiting Forces Agreement
11 hours ago
The formal notice is a requirement for ending the military agreement, which spells out jurisdictional and other issues related...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
42 minutes ago
Mayor on Duterte drug list slain in ambush
By Rey Galupo | 42 minutes ago
A mayor who was included in Malacañang’s list of local officials involved in the illegal drug trade was shot...
Headlines
fbfb
42 minutes ago
Senators may bring VFA issue to SC
By Paolo Romero | 42 minutes ago
Senators have expressed regret over President Duterte’s move to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement between the...
Headlines
fbfb
42 minutes ago
WHO: Not airborne, but nCoV a ‘very grave threat’
By Emmanuel Tupas | 42 minutes ago
The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday warned that the novel coronavirus was a “very grave threat”...
Headlines
fbfb
42 minutes ago
POGOs’ unpaid taxes hit P50 billion
By Paolo Romero | 42 minutes ago
Of the P54 billion that flowed in and out of the country through Philippine offshore gaming operators, only P7 billion was...
Headlines
fbfb
42 minutes ago
No suspension of graduation rites yet
By Janvic Mateo | 42 minutes ago
Graduation ceremonies calendared for March or April have not been suspended due to the threat of the novel coronavirus, the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with