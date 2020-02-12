SC orders ABS-CBN to comment on quo warranto

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has given television network ABS-CBN and its sister company, ABS-CBN Convergence, 10 days to comment on the quo warranto petition that Solicitor General Jose Calida filed last Monday.

“Acting on the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Calida in behalf of the Republic against respondents ABS-CBN Corp. and ABS-CBN Convergence Inc., the Supreme Court in today’s en banc session required the respondents to file their comment to the said petition for quo warranto within a non-extendible period of 10 days from receipt of notice,” said SC spokesman Brian Keith Hosaka.

The TV giant should also include in the comment their response to Calida’s plea for the high court to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) and writ of preliminary injunction.

“The action of the court right now is to require the respondents to comment on the petition for quo warranto which includes a prayer for issuance of a TRO and writ of preliminary injunction,” he added.

The magistrates also did not act on the Very Urgent Omnibus Motion of the solicitor general asking the SC to only give the respondents five days to give their comments and to set oral arguments in order to hear the parties on the merits of the petition.

Calida even suggested that the oral arguments be scheduled at 2 p.m. of March 3.

But the SC official said, “There was no order setting the case for oral arguments.”

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the House of Representatives need not wait for the SC decision before it tackles the network’s application for a renewal of franchise.

“The filing of the petition for quo warranto seeking the forfeiture of ABS-CBN’s franchise is independent of and separate from the legislative process of granting the renewal of the said franchise upon expiration of its term in March,” Guevarra said.